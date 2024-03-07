Marvel Comics Announces “X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse” Limited Series

A brand new limited X-Men series is being released by Marvel Comics.

What’s Happening:

Written by Steve Foxe and illustrated by Netho Diaz, X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse is a new, four-issue limited series being released this summer.

is a new, four-issue limited series being released this summer. The new series will find the X-Men’s former archenemy gathering 12 mutants to see who will succeed him. Only one will emerge and the victor and the proper heir.

The 12 recruited mutants include Armageddon Girl, Cypher, Emma Frost, Exodus, Forge, Gorgon, Mirage, Mr. Sinister, Penance, Rictor, and Wolverine (Laura Kinney).

The first issue will be released on June 5th.

What They’re Saying:

Writer Steve Foxe: "The shadow of Apocalypse has loomed large over not just the Krakoan era, but a substantial percentage of mutant-focused storytelling since his debut in 1986. These past few years have shown so many new facets of En Sabah Nur, and my Krakoan peers aren't done with him quite yet. So it's both an immense honor and a ton of pressure to step up to the slab for Heir of Apocalypse, which charts a new path for his legacy in the years to come. I've been lucky to bend the ear of past and future stewards of these characters to make sure these four issues are a meaningful entry in the Apocalypse canon–and I had every X-fan’s DREAM task of selecting twelve mutants from across the history of the franchise who might just be up for the titular role. Some are characters I've already had the privilege to write, some are characters I've eyed enviously, and some won't survive the series…but only one will become the Heir of Apocalypse. I lucked out tremendously getting paired with Netho Diaz—we have a large cast, and he makes spotlighting them all look easy. This book has some of the biggest action I’ve written in my Marvel career, and I can’t wait for folks to see Netho bring it to life!”

