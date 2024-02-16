Marvel Comics Announces “Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII”

Before they hit the big screen, Deadpool and Wolverine are teaming up within the pages of Marvel Comics.

What’s Happening:

From writer Joe Kelly and artist Adam Kubert comes Deadpool & Wolverine : WWIII #1.

#1. When the mysterious Delta sets his sights on Deadpool, with Wolverine getting caught up in the mess…is the third time really the charm?

Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #1 is on sale May 1st.

What They’re Saying:

“There were so many factors that made me say yes to writing this book. Adam Kubert was number one. I worked with Adam during my early Marvel career and have been a fan of his ever since – both as an artist and a human. So, working with him again? No brainer, yes please. The second reason was Wolverine. As much as this is a buddy-book, Logan is the entry point to the story, which gave me a chance to explore this character I love. His voice, his perspective on the world, all of it gave me a unique way to approach an epic team-up…and then, big number three…there's the body horror. Deadpool and Wolverine together allow for a bloody playground of a story. A tale of self-examination and introspection as told through some seriously jaw-dropping nastiness thanks to Adam's deft hands. It's a dark, funny, messy ride I hope everyone enjoys as much as I do." – Writer Joe Kelly

More Marvel News: