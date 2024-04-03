“Will Trent” Renewed for Season 3 at ABC

Will Trent is returning to ABC for a third season of solving crimes.

What’s Happening:

Variety reports

Based on Karin Slaughter’s novel series, this police procedural is mid-way through its second season.

Every episode of the second season has seen increased viewership, with the most recent episode seeing the highest ever ratings for the show.

This news comes on the heels of renewals for 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy .

and . Will Trent airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET and streams the next day on Hulu.

More ABC News: