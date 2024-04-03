“Will Trent” Renewed for Season 3 at ABC

Will Trent is returning to ABC for a third season of solving crimes.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that Will Trent has been renewed for a third season.
- Based on Karin Slaughter’s novel series, this police procedural is mid-way through its second season.
- Every episode of the second season has seen increased viewership, with the most recent episode seeing the highest ever ratings for the show.
- This news comes on the heels of renewals for 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy.
- Will Trent airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET and streams the next day on Hulu.
