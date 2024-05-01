New Featurette Released for “Young Woman and the Sea”

A new featurette has been released for the upcoming film Young Woman and the Sea.

  • Young Woman and the Sea, the true story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to successfully swim the English Channel, is heading to theaters for a special engagement on May 31st.
  • Starring Daisy Ridley, the film travels back to Ederle’s landmark physical achievement, crossing the 21-mile waterway.
  • The new featurette highlights the story and Ederle's groundbreaking push to become the first.

  • Young Woman and the Sea is in theaters on May 31st.

