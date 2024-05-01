New Featurette Released for “Young Woman and the Sea”

A new featurette has been released for the upcoming film Young Woman and the Sea.

What’s Happening:

Young Woman and the Sea , the true story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to successfully swim the English Channel, is heading to theaters for a special engagement on May 31st.

Starring Daisy Ridley, the film travels back to Ederle's landmark physical achievement, crossing the 21-mile waterway.

The new featurette highlights the story and Ederle's groundbreaking push to become the first.

Tickets are now available for the film here

Young Woman and the Sea is in theaters on May 31st.

