New Featurette Released for “Young Woman and the Sea”

A new featurette has been released for the upcoming film Young Woman and the Sea.
What’s Happening:
- Young Woman and the Sea, the true story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to successfully swim the English Channel, is heading to theaters for a special engagement on May 31st.
- Starring Daisy Ridley, the film travels back to Ederle’s landmark physical achievement, crossing the 21-mile waterway.
- The new featurette highlights the story and Ederle's groundbreaking push to become the first.
- Tickets are now available for the film here.
- Young Woman and the Sea is in theaters on May 31st.
More Movie News: