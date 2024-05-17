“Young Woman and the Sea” World Premiere Brings Movie Stars and Star Athletes Together

The cast and crew of Young Woman and The Sea and VIP athletes celebrated the world premiere of the film in Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

The cast and filmmakers of Disney’s Young Woman and the Sea celebrated the world premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA.

celebrated the world premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA. The red carpet event was attended by the likes of stars Daisy Ridley and Tilda Cobham-Hervey and producers Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, and Jeff Nathanson. Joining them to celebrate was a group of VIP Olympians to showcase the art of swimming, long-distance, and diving. Greg Louganis, Susie Atwood, and John Naber were among those in attendance.

The Daisy Ridley-led film explores the story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to swim the 21-mile journey across the English Channel. Taking place in 1905 New York City, the accomplished swimmer finds support through her sister and trainers as she overcomes patriarchal norms and climbs the ranks of the Olympic swimming team.

Young Woman and the Sea releases in theatres on May 31st.

