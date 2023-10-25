BaubleBar Celebrates Thanksgiving with New Mickey Mouse Earring Collection

While everyone is getting into the spirit of the Winter Holidays, we tend to overlook the warmest and most inviting celebration of all, Thanksgiving! Fortunately, this Fall BaubleBar is catering to Disney fans with three stylish jewelry selections designed for the holiday.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

BaubleBar is serving up a delightful helping of holiday magic for Disney fans as they take part in seasonal celebrations.

Fall is in full swing and while most folks can’t wait for Halloween, BaubleBar is getting excited for Thanksgiving. This year they’re turning to Mickey Mouse for inspiration as they introduce a new series of themed earrings. The line up includes: Mickey Mouse Disney Turkey Earrings Mickey Mouse Disney Pumpkin Pie Earrings Mickey Mouse Disney Cherry Pie Earrings

Mickey is ready for a hearty feast with friends and family and he’s even willing to dress as a turkey to join the fun! He’s also bringing his appetite for desserts as those iconic ears are featured on post and dangle earrings that look an awful lot like pumpkin and cherry pie!

Guests will find Mickey Thanksgiving earrings available now directly through BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse Disney Turkey Earrings – Brown – Disney fall statement earrings – BaubleBar – $58.00

Mickey Mouse Disney Pumpkin Pie Earrings – Orange – Disney statement earrings – BaubleBar – $42.00

Mickey Mouse Disney Cherry Pie Earrings – Red – Disney statement earrings – BaubleBar – $46.00

More BaubleBar Fun:

You can bring even more Disney enchantment to your wardrobe with these seasonal looks from BaubleBar!

