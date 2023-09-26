Beskar Mythosaur Skull Magnet from the Armorer’s Forge in “The Mandalorian” Now Available from Regal Robot

Any fan of the smash-hit Disney+ original Star Wars series The Mandalorian is familiar with the iconic Mythosaur skull, which began as an insignia on the armor of Boba Fett way back in the original Star Wars trilogy. Now, thanks to our friends at the themed decor manufacturer Regal Robot, you can own a Mythosaur skull of your own… in magnet form!

According to Regal Robot, “These magnetic mini-skulls are cast in solid resin with faux-metal paint and a strong neodymium magnet. Each is cast and hand finished in the company's New York studios and they’re available now!”

As seen in the images above and below, the Mythosaur Skull comes in three different varieties, the newest one reflecting the sculpture seen adoring the Armorer’s forge in The Mandalorian. The other two represent a “living” Mythosaur and the signet you might see on a Mandalorian’s armor, such as that of the character Bo-Katan Kryze in the show.

To order your own Beskar Mythosaur Skull magnet, be sure to visit Regal Robot’s official Star Wars Decor Page, and check out all of their other offerings from the Mando-verse while you’re there.

Other The Mandalorian items from Regal Robot’s Star Wars collection include the Mudhorn skull mini sculpture and large wall decor, the Gamorrean Fighter concept maquette, the Grav Charge magnet, director’s chairs, signet plaque, and more.

There’s also an amazing Gaffi Stick prop replica from the show, which of course hearkens back to a prop weapon from the original 1977 Star Wars film.

And Regal Robot’s Archive Collection includes items like the below creature maquette collection from Return of the Jedi, with another maquette set to be announced in a couple weeks. As always, visit Regal Robot’s official website to learn more.