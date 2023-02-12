First-Ever Licensed Tusker Raider Gaffi Stick Prop Replicas by Regal Robot Available This Wednesday

The folks over at Regal Robot will be releasing the first-ever licensed prop replicas of the Gaffi sticks used by the Tusken Raiders in Star Wars. This Wednesday, February 15th, Regal Robot will release two editions of the Gaffi stick replicas, both part of the Archive Collection with incredible lineage to the original prop artifacts.

VERSION ONE: STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE HERO PROP REPLICA ROGER CHRISTIAN SIGNATURE EDITION

$1999 plus s&h

Limited Signature Edition of just 150 pieces

54″ long, 1:1 to the original, built in the same mix of resin and metal, with a custom wood base

Part of the Archive Collection, mastered from a high-resolution 3D scan of the original artifacts

Includes hand-numbered, metal plaque signed by original 1977 prop builder, Roger Christian

Special up-to-12-Month Payment Plan (with adjustable down payment and term options) available!

VERSION TWO: THE MANDALORIAN TUSKEN RAIDER GAFFI STICK NUMBERED EDITION

$1399 plus s&h

Limited Numbered Edition of just 150 pieces

52″ long, 1:1 to the original prop, solid resin construction

Part of the Archive Collection, mastered from the same molds as the show prop.

Includes hand-numbered metal plaque and a custom wood base

Special up-to-12-Month Payment Plan (with adjustable down payment and term options) available!

Regal Robot has shared a few different videos with us, both reviewing and talking about the history of the Gaffi sticks. Below, check out Adam Savage of MythBusters fame’s review:

Gabe from the YouTube channel Star Wars Replicas also did a super upbeat and in-depth video review:

Tom from Regal Robot talked with Oscar winning set designer and prop builder, Roger Christian, about how he made the Gaffi sticks for Star Wars:

Finally, if you want more from Tom’s talk with Roger, then you can watch the full interview as well: