Minnie Mouse’s fondness for polka dot fashion isn’t something to be taken lightly and fortunately, brands like Citizen understand the importance of her sensibilities! This year Citizen is launching their Empowered Minnie Mouse timepiece that features the icon as the girlboss we know she is while nodding to her business acumen and love for polka dots!

What’s Happening:

National Polka Dot Day is here and as always, this special day is Minnie Mouse’s time to shine!

In celebration of the global Disney icon (an all things polka dot!), Citizen

Since this is National Polka Dot Day, it’s the perfect time for Citizen to announce that an all-new Empowered Minnie Mouse

Leading up to Women’s History Month in March, this new style makes a sparkling addition to the range of keepsake character watches in the Disney | Citizen Collection.

Empowered Minnie Mouse White Dial Stainless Steel Bracelet FE6084-70W | CITIZEN

The new timepiece’s delightful display captures Minnie savoring her success, proudly presenting a polka-dotted bar chart that shows her vibes going up, up, up! Inspired by Minnie's positive attitude, determination, and success, this watch makes the perfect gift for friends or family members who are paving their own path and marking milestones.

Beyond the Empowered Minnie Mouse watch, Minnie brings her good vibes to everything she does including Gardening Dancing Positively Minnie

Of course fans can celebrate all trailblazing women with other beloved Disney ladies like Elsa Ursula

Plus, for a limited time only, customers will receive a bonus limited-edition print created by Jeff Shelly, depicting Mickey Mouse across the 1920s, 1950s, and 2020s.

Disney and Citizen:

