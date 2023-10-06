Disney100: Citizen Unveils Mickey Mouse Fanfare Box Set as Final Timepiece Celebrating 100 Years of Wonder

The Walt Disney Company 100th anniversary celebration has been a joy for brands as much as for fans and Citizen—the Official Timekeeper of Walt Disney World and Disneyland—has been counting down the days to the actual anniversary. All year long Citizen has introduced new timepieces honoring 100 Years of Wonder and their final entry in the collection will make its debut on October 16th.

What's Happening:

Citizen has announced that the final watch from the Disney100 Collection

As the Official Timekeeper of Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Citizen has been counting down to this moment all year long with special watch drops each month honoring each dazzling decade in Disney’s last 100 years.

Any visitor to Walt Disney World knows how much fun it is to discover “Hidden Mickeys” in paintings, murals, tiled floors, and other surprising locations on their vacation. Now Citizen is embracing the tradition for their upcoming timepiece.

The third and final special edition Disney100 Mickey Mouse Fanfare Box Set ($350) has a collection of Hidden Mickeys placed discreetly throughout the outer border of its dial.

At the dial’s 6 o’clock position is an illustration of Mickey Mouse marching happily along wearing a bold black top hat. The playful brown dial is complemented by a gold-tone stainless steel case presented on a brown croc-textured leather strap.

As always, no batteries are ever required as the watch is sustainably powered by any light with Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology.

Completing the Mickey Fanfare Box Set is a collectible pin with a matching image of the cartoon mouse in his graceful top hat. Oh, boy!

The Disney100 Mickey Fanfare Box Set will be available directly through Citizen

Disney and Citizen:

