Brighten Your New Year with Color Me Courtney Disney nuiMO Collection

Start the new year off right with designer fashions for your Disney nuiMOs plush! As 2024 rolls in shopDisney has teamed up with Color Me Courtney for a vibrant assortment of apparel made exclusively for the poseable plush.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Color Me Courtney has once again teamed up with Disney to bring fans a delightful series of fabulous fashions, only this time, in a miniature format.

Designer Courtney Quinn is giving some love to the Disney nuiMO line with a collection of fancy nuiMO plush decked out in unique fashions that are simply marvelous.

One of the show stopping elements is the new Minnie Mouse nuiMO that has been sprinkled with some of Color Me Courtney’s own style of Pixie Dust!

This Courntey-inspired take puts a little bit of bling on classic Minnie Mouse with sparkles on her ears, arms and feet.

Minnie Mouse Disney nuiMOs Plush and Dress Set by Color Me Courtney

But that’s not all, her gorgeous red and white polka dot dress has been upgraded to a gown featuring a sleeveless polka dot top with a full, layered skirt made of silky red and pink fabric. Shiny red shoes complete the look and while we know any nuiMO can wear this dress, no one rocks the dots quite like Minnie!

The Disney nuiMO Color Me Courtney Collection will be available on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney nuiMOs Outfit: Jumpsuit, Hat and Bag Set by Color Me Courtney

Disney nuiMOs Outfit: Jacket Set by Color Me Courtney

More Disney nuiMOs:

After originating in Japan and making their way to Shanghai and Hong Kong, the adorable friends came to the United States in January 2021.

nuiMO is a combination of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush and moderu meaning model.

The characters that have debuted here include: Tinker Bell Belle Rocket



If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!