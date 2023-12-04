Welcome the Perfect Pixie for Your Plush Collection! Tinker Bell nuiMO Now Available on shopDisney

The sassiest pixie you ever did see is making her way to the Disney nuiMO family! That’s right, we’re talking about Tinker Bell from Disney’s animated classic Peter Pan! She might not have enough pixie dust to make you fly, but your spirits will soar once she’s part of your collection.

A new month means it’s time for a new Disney nuiMO plush and this joining the fun in December is Tinker Bell . Peter Pan’s petite pal has landed in the popular collection and she’s ready to adventure.

. Peter Pan’s petite pal has landed in the popular collection and she’s ready to adventure. Dressed in her signature green gown and matching slippers (complete with poms). Her golden hair is tied up in a cute little bun and she wouldn’t herself without fairy wings.

Tinker Bell can handle anything thrown her way, whether it’s a photo shoot, wardrobe change, Disney parks trip or a visit from Captain Hook!

Guests can also pick up a stylish New Year’s Eve suit for Tinker Bell or any other nuiMO to wear as they ring in 2024.

Disney nuiMOs New Year’s Eve Collection Outfit – $12.99

The Tinker Bell nuiMO is available now on shopDisney and sells for $21.99.

and sells for $21.99. A link to this adorable, poseable plush can be found below!

Tinker Bell Disney nuiMOs Plush – $21.99

More Disney nuiMOs:

After originating in Japan and making their way to Shanghai and Hong Kong, the adorable friends came to the United States in January 2021.

nuiMO is a combination of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush and moderu meaning model.

The characters that have debuted here include: Belle (November 2023) Rocket (September 2023) Santa Jack (August 2023)



