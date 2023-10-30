Count Dooku, Young Anakin and More Star Wars Figures Join Hasbro’s Black Series and Vintage Collection

It’s been an exciting year for Star Wars collectors as Hasbro has continued to unveil amazing new action figures and roleplay toys for their Black Series and Vintage Collection lines. In fact a new wave of pre-orders have opened for both lines featuring characters from the Prequel and Sequel Trilogies, as well as the Disney+ original series The Mandalorian.

What’s Happening:

Hasbro is continuing to expand their line of Star Wars-inspired products and have just opened pre-orders on figures teased at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

This past summer fans learned that Count Dooku, Padme Amidala, Finn and other favorite characters would be joining the Black Series and Vintage Collections and at last, those figures are on their way.

The Black Series will welcome Padme Amidala and young Anakin Skywalker as they appear in The Phantom Menace.

Meanwhile the Vintage Collection introduces Count Dooku and Phase 1 Clone Trooper from Attack of the Clones, along with Finn (Starkiller Base) from The Force Awakens.

Additionally, the Black Series presents the X-Wing Fighter helmet worn by Captain Carson Teva who audiences met in The Mandalorian .

These new Star Wars figures and roleplay accessories will be available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers like our friends at Entertainment Earth starting October 30th at 7am ET.

and other retailers like starting October 30th at 7am ET. Links to these collectibles can be found below.

The Black Series

Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series line features 6-inch scale action figures boasting premium deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display. The line also includes lightsabers, helmets and high quality electronic roleplay items inspired by characters and storylines in the Star Wars universe.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CARSON TEVA ELECTRONIC HELMET

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $131.99

Available: Spring 2024

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ANAKIN SKYWALKER

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2024

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PADMÉ AMIDALA

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2024

The Vintage Collection

Jump back in time with Star Wars: The Vintage Collection! The line presents 3 ¾-inch scale toys and figures featuring premium design and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display. The unique throwback style is reminiscent of the Kenner toys from the 1970s and 1980s.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION COUNT DOOKU

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Spring 2024

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION FINN (STARKILLER BASE)

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Spring 2024

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION PHASE I CLONE TROOPER

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Spring 2024

More Hasbro Collectibles:

