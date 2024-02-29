Make a “Wish” with Dolls and Toys from Disney’s Animated Musical Adventue

In my opinion, the most enchanting part of the Disney Play House Experience by Disney Consumer Products was the Wishing Room. It’s a place where wishes are protected, and possibly granted, full of ways to interact with Asha’s world from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish, which is now available digitally and comes to DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra-HD on March 12th.

Build your own Kingdom of Rosas with three LEGO sets. King Magnifico's Castle comes with minifigures of Asha, Dahlia, King Magnifico, and Star. Once built, the four-story castle includes interior spaces from the film, including Dahlia’s kitchen, Magnifico’s study and lair, and a removable translucent roof to set the wishes free. Asha's Cottage allows kids to build Asha’s home and comes with her mother Sakina and Saba Sabino in addition to minifigures of Asha and Star. And if you want Asha’s pet goat sidekick Valentino, he comes with the smaller Asha in the City of Rosas playset.

Mattel makes Mini Doll and Dollhouse Play Sets of Asha’s cottage, Dahlia’s Kitchen, and Star and Valentino Barn. The 11-inch dolls on display are also by Mattel, with King Magnifico exclusively available at Target bundled with Queen Amaya. Asha and Dahlia dolls are sold separately, or together in a playset that comes with accessories including a table and accessories.

Jakks Pacific makes petite dolls of characters from the film, with a King Magnifico, Asha, Dahlia, Star, and Valentino Pack sold exclusively at Target. And kids can bring Star with them wherever they go with the Wishing Star Necklace.

Star can help grant kids’ wishes with the Magical Star Playset, which recreates the “I’m a Star” scene when Asha first meets the magical being. Wish capsules are dispensed down a slide, each containing a surprise forest friend. Kids can refill the capsules with other items to keep the fun going over and over.

Kids can dress up as Asha with a dress from Jakks Pacific, which was surrounded by glowing wish orbs, some of which contained Mattel dolls.

My favorite of all of the Wish toys was featured in one of the orbs, Magical Moving and Talking Valentino by Jakks Pacific. This battery-powered toy brings Valentino to life with 15 phrases and animated eyes, mouth, head, and tail. He interacts with the included light-up Star and other accessories, including a stand of red yarn, a carrot, and a brush.

A visit to the Wishing Room isn’t complete without making a wish of your own. Attendees were given a magnetic piece of Star to write a wish on and place on the constellation board. In the spirit of Wish, I’ll share mine – for Disney’s Wish to become a true Disney classic.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)