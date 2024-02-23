As February is winding down, Disney Store is taking this time to treat guests to a springtime bonus by offering the choice of a free gift! With Easter, Mother’s Day, and Graduation season right around the corner, now’s the perfect time to do your shopping. Plus for a limited time guests choose a free gift (for themselves or to share!) when spending $100 or more!

What’s Happening:

Every Disney fan knows that browsing for magical merchandise is a year-round experience, and ahead of the Easter holiday (and springtime celebrations), Disney Store is offering an extra incentive for guests as they shop.

For a limited time, guests ordering from Disney Store can receive a free gift with purchase (valued at $24.99) when they spend $100 or more (pre tax).

To claim the free gift, guests will need to first add it to their bag and enter the code GIFT before checking out. But that's not all, guests will also enjoy the benefit of free shipping as part of this seasonal deal.

before checking out. But that’s not all, guests will also enjoy the benefit of free shipping as part of this seasonal deal. Guests can also take advantage of additional offers at checkout like the $18 Disney Easter Plush (reg. $29.99); $20 Mickey & Friends backpack (reg. $29.99) and other great deals.

Free Gift Options:

There are a total of 20 free gift items—each valued at $24.99—that include toys, collectibles, accessories and more. The free gifts will only be available while supplies last. Here are five of our favorite choices:

Lady Sculpted Mug – Lady and the Tramp

Ariel Plush Doll – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film – 18''

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband with Sequined Bow for Adults – Flower

Mickey Mouse and Friends Dry-Erase Jumbo Pin with Easel Stand

YODA Sketchbook Ornament – Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

New Disney Store Merchandise to Check Out:

Step into spring with the Sage Green Spirit Jersey

Could your home use a Disney update? From dinner plates and planters to wall art and more, you’ll love the new Home Collection

Devour Disney goodness one treat at a time with the Disney Eats Snacks Collection! February’s theme is Pizza.

