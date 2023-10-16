Disney100: Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Limited Edition Doll Set Arrives on shopDisney

Today is the official 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and shopDisney is celebrating in style! Guests can commemorate the occasion with the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Limited Edition Doll Set. The iconic couple have donned dazzling celebratory platinum outfits and are ready to join your Disney100 collection.

What’s Happening:

At long last Disney’s 100 anniversary has arrived and as Disney commemorates 100 Years of Wonder, guests can join the celebration with an amazing Mickey and Minnie Doll set.

All year long fans have been treated to delightful collections themed to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit , Disneyland’s early days , Walt Disney Studios , music , and Disney decades , but now as things wind down, Mickey and Minnie are taking the spotlight.

, , , , and , but now as things wind down, Mickey and Minnie are taking the spotlight. In honor of this milestone year, shopDisney has introduced a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Minnie Limited Edition Doll Set featuring the beloved characters in shiny platinum and purple attire that’s perfect for the occasion.

Both dolls are slightly articulated to achieve the perfect pose, and come with display stands so they can be featured items in your favorite Disney collection.

The Mickey Mouse and Minnie Minnie Limited Edition Doll Set will be available on shopDisney starting October 16th.

starting October 16th. It sells for $199.99 and is limited to one set per guest.

Links to this amazing collectible set can be found below!

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Limited Edition Doll Set – Disney100 – 12″ – $199.99

Edition size of 4,750

October 16th marks the official 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, but Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.