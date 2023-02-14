Disney100: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Collection Hops Onto shopDisney with Charming Must-Have Collectibles

We’re already having a blast with the kickoff of the Disney100 Celebration and the fun has just begun! Especially for fans of a certain rabbit. The new Disney100 Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Collection is now available with charming memorabilia that celebrates the wacky, wild and wonderful character.

It’s finally happening! No, not the Disney100 celebration but rather an Oswald the Lucky Rabbit collection coming to shopDisney!

During 2023 fans around the world can join Disney in celebrating 100 Years of Wonder

The highly anticipated Disney100 Oswald The Lucky Rabbit Collection charming apparel

Collectors will love the assortment of home decor and display pieces that look great everywhere and make for a great conversation starter. Among the selections are: Figurines and Plush Decorative Pillows and Throw Blanket Tote Bag MagicBand+ Desk Lamp Pins

Guests can discover the full Disney100: Oswald The Lucky Rabbit Collection available now on shopDisney

Prices range from $14.99-$110.00. Links to the individual items can be found below.

