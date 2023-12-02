Travel Through Time with “Loki” Season 2 Funko Exclusives

I don’t know about you, but I’m in the “loved it” camp for season 2 of Marvel’s Loki and following the character on his latest journey has been a blast. Now that season 2 is complete, Funko is celebrating the story with exclusive Pop! figures of Loki and Mobius that you’ll want in your collection.

Season 2 of Loki gave us a thrilling ending as audiences watched the God of Mischief not only travel through time, but also weigh the options of letting millions die or making a terrible sacrifice.

What's done has been done and Funko is commemorating the finale with a standalone Loki Deluxe Pop! and Loki and Mobius 2-pack featuring the duo in their 1893 attire.

Pop! Deluxe God Loki – $30.00

Loki is depicted here as the god he is and he’s seated on a rather unusual throne that features a kintsugi art style. He’s also wearing a larger horned crown than we’re used to seeing and it matches the throne.

Pop! Loki & Mobius (1893) 2-Pack – $25.00

As for earlier on in the timeline, Funko brings together Loki and Mobius with their dapper suits (and fedora) as they search for a He Who Remains variant in 1893 Chicago.

Both Loki -themed Funko Pop! collectibles are available exclusively at Funko (in the U.S.) and prices range from $25-$30.

All items are final sale.

Funko has had a lot of fun with their Disney100 Facet series that celebrates the company’s many franchises. There are 10 awesome designs including Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Captain America.

