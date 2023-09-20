Gauntlet-Wielding Iron Spider Funko Pop! is Latest Addition to the Infinity Saga Collection

It’s been 4 years since the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga (Phases 1-3) wrapped up and just thinking about Avengers: Endgame still gets our hearts racing! While the epic saga came to a satisfying conclusion, the merchandise offerings are still going strong. In fact, a Spider-Man Pop! just surfaced at Entertainment Earth showcasing the young hero in his Iron-Spider suit.

Thanks to the surviving Avengers, Peter Parker has returned from being snapped? blipped? and he’s ready to join the fight to defeat Thanos.

He looks pretty cool on screen, and it’s even better to have him on display in your Funko collection!

Spider-Man has his mask off and he has a few bruises on his face from battle, but that’s not enough to stop him. Thanks to Iron Man, his awesome suit is equipped with four spider legs that give him extra leverage and power when battling foes.

Spider-Man has managed to grab ahold the Nano Gauntlet that the Avengers need to use to snap Thanos out of this timeline and save the universe for good!

Fans will find the Iron Spider Funko Pop! available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

It’s expected to ship in November 2023 and a link to the collectible can be found below.

Avengers: Endgame Iron Spider Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1142 – $11.99

