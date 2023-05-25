Conquer Asgard…or Your Marvel Collection with the Entertainment Earth Exclusive Frost Giant Loki Pop!

Funko and Entertainment Earth are looking back to the Marvel Infinity Saga and the first Thor film in for their next exclusive Pop! figure. This time it’s Frost Giant Loki who’s getting some love as the subject of the latest Marvel collectible.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A new Funko Pop! exclusive has arrived at Entertainment Earth and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are sure to be intrigued by this version of Loki.

movie Loki learns that he’s not actual Asgardian, but rather a Frost Giant and when he gets ahold of the Casket of Ancient Whispers his true identity is revealed. This Pop! figure shows the god of mischief with his blue skin and glowing red eyes, while he holds the sacred relic of icy magic.

In addition to being a cool display piece, the Pop! also glows in the dark! Expose the figure to plenty of light then put it in darkness and the crystal blue Casket of Ancient Winters will glow. Unfortunately that’s the only power it has, but it still looks awesome.

The Frost Giant Loki Funko Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

It’s expected to ship in August 2023. A link to the collectible can be found below.

Thor Frost Giant Loki Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure #1269 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

Measures about 3 3/4-inches tall

Comes packaged in a window display box

More Marvel Exclusives at Entertainment Earth:

