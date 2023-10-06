“Loki” Season 2 Loki and Mobius Funko Pop! Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Loki is back! The long awaited return of the Disney+ series debuted its second season last night, and in true Marvel fashion, there’s new merchandise today! Pre-orders have opened on two Funko Pop! figures featuring characters from the first episode.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Can we all just breathe a collective sigh of relief, now that season 2 of Loki has kicked off on Disney+? No, there was no delay to the return, we just really wanted to get back to the god of mischief’s evolving story!

And We're not the only ones anxious for more Loki! Funko has been working to introduce collectibles inspired by the new season and two designs have just opened for pre-order.

Fans can now secure Pop! versions of Loki in a suit and tie and Mobius in a TVA Temporal Core suit (yes, he still has his skin). Both characters are standard size, measuring about 3 3/4-inches tall and come packaged in a window box.

We’re expecting to see many more characters and designs dropping with new episodes but in the meantime the first wave of Loki Season 2 Pop! figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

They sell for $11.99 each and are expected to ship in January 2024.

Links to the collectibles can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.

Loki Season 2 Mobius TVA Temporal Core Suit Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1313 – $11.99

Loki Season 2 Loki Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1312 – $11.99

More Loki:

