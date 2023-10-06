“Loki” Season 2 Loki and Mobius Funko Pop! Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Loki is back! The long awaited return of the Disney+ series debuted its second season last night, and in true Marvel fashion, there’s new merchandise today! Pre-orders have opened on two Funko Pop! figures featuring characters from the first episode.
What’s Happening:
- Can we all just breathe a collective sigh of relief, now that season 2 of Loki has kicked off on Disney+? No, there was no delay to the return, we just really wanted to get back to the god of mischief’s evolving story!
- And We’re not the only ones anxious for more Loki! Funko has been working to introduce collectibles inspired by the new season and two designs have just opened for pre-order.
- Fans can now secure Pop! versions of Loki in a suit and tie and Mobius in a TVA Temporal Core suit (yes, he still has his skin). Both characters are standard size, measuring about 3 3/4-inches tall and come packaged in a window box.
- We’re expecting to see many more characters and designs dropping with new episodes but in the meantime the first wave of Loki Season 2 Pop! figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.
- They sell for $11.99 each and are expected to ship in January 2024.
- Links to the collectibles can be found below.
Loki Season 2 Mobius TVA Temporal Core Suit Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1313 – $11.99
Loki Season 2 Loki Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1312 – $11.99
