As Marvel nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes (and villains) and look great in our collection.

What’s Happening:

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Marvel and statues and figures inspired by popular characters from the movies, comics and television series.

Earlier this year the collectible maker introduced pieces inspired by Silver Surfer Mr. Fixit Weapon Hulk Spider-Man Apocalypse Spider-Man Minimates

Each of these new Diamond Select figures (and more) are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Links to individual items can be found below.

“Game on! Based on the hit Spider-Man 2 video game, this Spider-Man statue is packed with action! His four mechanical arms are extended and firing a line of webbing! Pair with Miles Morales and Venom (sold separately).”

Marvel Gamerverse Gallery Spider-Man 2 Spider-Man Deluxe Statue – $84.99

Approximately 12-inches tall

Detailed sculpting and paint applications

Comes packaged in a full-color window box

“The Web-Slinger returns! Perched atop a metal chimney pipe, Spider-Man crouches and overlooks the city he's sworn to protect in this mini-statue based on the Young Marvel cover artwork of Marvel Comics.”

Marvel Animated Style Spider-Man Chimney Statue – $59.99

Approximately 6-inches tall

Art-accurate sculpting and paint details

Limited to only 3,000 pieces

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

“All hail The First One! Apocalypse, a.k.a. En Sabah Nur, the first mutant, arrives in the Premier Collection statue line with sword in hand, looking to conquer.”

X-Men Marvel Premier Collection Apocalypse 1:7 Scale Resin Statue – $249.99

12-inches tall

1:7 scale

Limited to only 1,000 pieces

Comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

“It's the attack of the clones! The classic 1990s comic book storyline comes alive in this Marvel Minimates Spider-Man Clone Saga Deluxe Box Set! Starring Ben Reilly as Spider-Man, and featuring Kaine, the Jackal, Lady Octopus and the Green Goblin.”

Marvel Minimates Spider-Man Clone Saga Deluxe Box Set – $39.99

Approximately 2-inches tall

Five figures

Includes a Goblin Glider as well as parts to transform Ben Reilly into Spider-Carnage!

Packaged in a full-color window box, with a fifth-panel door featuring original Minimates artwork inspired by the storyline!

