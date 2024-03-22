As Marvel nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes (and villains) and look great in our collection.

What’s Happening:

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Marvel and statues and figures inspired by popular characters from the movies, comics and television series.

Earlier this year the collectible maker introduced pieces inspired by Crimson Dynamo Silver Surfer Mr. Fixit Black Widow ( Endgame ) Daredevil (Animated Spider-Man ) Weapon Hulk War Machine (Marvel Comics)

Each of these new Diamond Select figures (and more) are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Links to individual items can be found below.

“The Marvel Cinematic Universe lives forever with this line of mini-busts capturing its greatest heroes! Joining her teammates, the Black Widow strikes a powerful pose, baton in hand, atop a black pedestal base.”

Marvel Avengers: Endgame Black Widow 1:6 Scale Mini-Bust – $129.99

Measuring 6-inches tall

Limited to only 1,000 pieces

1:6 Scale Mini-Bust

Comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

“The Man Without Fear gets animated! Based on his appearance in the classic 1990s Spider-Man: The Animated Series, this bust of Daredevil features cartoon-accurate paint applications. He even appears to be spinning his billy club in one hand!”

Marvel Spider-Man Animated Daredevil 1:7 Scale Mini-Bust – $89.99

Limited to only 2,000 pieces

1:7 Scale Mini-Bust

Comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

“Kidnapped and experimented on by the Weapon X program, Clayton Cortez was transformed into Weapon H! With the size and strength of the Hulk and the adamantium claws and skeleton of Wolverine, Cortez is an unstoppable hero.”

Marvel Weapon Hulk Premier Collection 1:7 Scale Statue – $249.99

Approximately 11-inches tall

1:7 Scale

Limited to only 1,000 pieces

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

“War Machine joins the Marvel Select as a heavily armed and fully transformable figure! Able to switch between the Mark 1 and Mark 2 versions, this action figure features detailed sculpting and paint applications.”

Marvel Select Comic War Machine Action Figure – $29.99

Approximately 7-inch tall

Alternate heads and blast effects

Comes in display-ready Select packaging with side-panel artwork for shelf reference.

