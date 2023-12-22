Ben Reilly, Joe Fix-It and Other Marvel Diamond Select Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

As Marvel nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes (and villains) and look great in our collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Marvel and statues and figures inspired by popular characters from the movies, comics and television series.

Earlier this year the collectible maker introduced pieces inspired by Crimson Dynamo Silver Surfer Cyclops Ben Reilly Hulk Mr. Fixit Annihilus Silver Surfer

Each of these new Diamond Select figures (and more) are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Links to individual items can be found below.

“Before he was Chasm, Ben Reilly was Spider-Man! Okay, he was Spider-Man's clone, but he was still Spider-Man for a big chunk of time, swinging around the city and dealing with identity issues in his red Spider-suit and blue hoodie.”

Marvel Comics Ben Reilly 1:7 Scale Mini-Bust – $129.99

Approximately 6-inch mini-bust sits atop a stylized pedestal

Limited to 3,000 pieces

1:7 Scale

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

“The Hulk is bustin' out! This bust captures him at his angriest as he sits atop a base styled after the Gamma Bomb that gave him his powers.”

Marvel Legends in 3D Hulk 1:2 Scale Bust – $249.99

11-inches tall

1:2 Scale

Limited to 1,000 pieces

Hand-numbered on the base

Packaged with a matching certificate of authenticity in a full-color numbered box

“What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas! The Hulk transforms into his grey-skinned alter ego in this Gallery Diorama from Diamond Select Toys. The smart (but criminally minded) Joe Fix-It in his trademark blue suit and hat as he stands over a smashed roulette wheel.”

Marvel Gallery Comic Mr. Fix-It Deluxe Statue – $79.99

Approximately 11-inches tall

Comes packaged in a full-color window box

“The ruler of the Negative Zone has unleashed his Annihilation Wave, and no force on Earth can stop him! Annihilus is based on his appearance in classic Marvel Comics. With poseable wings, interchangeable parts, and 16 points of articulation, this figure also includes a non-poseable figurine of himself before he was changed by the Cosmic Control Rod!”

Marvel Select Comic Annihilus Action Figure – $29.99

Approximately 7-inch tall

1:10 scale

Comes packaged in select-style blister card packaging, with side-panel artwork for shelf reference.

“Soar the spaceways in style with this adorable statue of the Silver Surfer as seen on the Young Marvel covers from Marvel Comics.”

Marvel Animated Style Silver Surfer Statue – $59.99

Approximately 4-inch

Limited to only 3,000 pieces

Comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!