Cyclops, Silver Surfer and Other Diamond Select Marvel Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

As Marvel nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes (and villains) and look great in our collection.

What’s Happening:

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Marvel and statues and figures inspired by popular characters from the movies, comics and television series.

Earlier this year the collectible maker introduced pieces inspired by Fantastic Four, Moon Knight Kingpin Apocalypse Crimson Dynamo Silver Surfer Cyclops Ghost Rider Archangel

Each of these new Diamond Select figures (and more) are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Links to individual items can be found below.

“Through the spaceways he soars! The Silver Surfer is an iconic member of the Marvel Universe, and this statue captures him in all of his glittering glory! Norrin Radd rides on his board, with clear blue energy surrounding his hands to represent the Power Cosmic!”

Marvel Comic Gallery Silver Surfer Statue – $74.99

Approximately 10-inches tall

Comes packaged in a full-color window box

“Scott Summers is a legend among mutants, and now he's a Legend in 3-D. Wearing his popular 1990s headgear, the eyebeam-blasting mutant has translucent energy leaking from his visor and a stoic expression.”

X-Men Cyclops Legends in 3D 1:2 Scale Bust – $164.99

Approximately 10-inches

Limited to only 1,000 pieces

Comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

“The Spirit of Vengeance has never been more adorable! Riding on his flaming scooter, this version of Ghost Rider is based on the cover artwork of Skottie Young.”

Marvel Animated Style Ghost Rider Statue – $74.99

4 1/2-inches tall

Limited to only 3,000 pieces

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

“X-Men assemble! Warren Worthington III, once known as Angel, joins the Marvel Select action figure line!”

Marvel Select X-Men Archangel Action Figure – $27.99

Includes removable articulated wings as well as multiple heads and hands

Approximately 7-inches tall

Select action figure packaging, with side-panel artwork for shelf reference

