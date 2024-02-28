As Marvel nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, and busts capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes (and villains) and look great in our collection.

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Marvel and statues and figures inspired by popular characters from Marvel comics.

Throughout 2023 the collectible maker introduced pieces inspired by Silver Surfer Cyclops Mr. Fixit Adam Warlock Mysterio

“He was once special-effects artist Quentin Beck, but now he makes illusions come to life as Mysterio! The Spider-Man villain rises out of a cloud of smoke in this all-new animated-style statue, based on the Young Marvel variant covers of Marvel Comics”

Marvel Animated Style Mysterio Statue (Entertainment Earth)

Mysterio Animated-Style Statue (Diamond Select)

Approximately 4 inches tall

Limited to only 3,000 pieces

Comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity

Sculpted by Casen Barnard!

“They call him… Him! Born in the 1960s but dramatically revamped in the 1970s, the man called Adam Warlock was ultimately at the center of some of the most epic storylines in Marvel Comics history, including the Infinity Saga and Annihilation.”

Marvel Gallery Comic Adam Warlock Deluxe Statue (Entertainment Earth)

Adam Warlock (Comic) Deluxe Gallery Diorama (Diamond Select)

Approximately 11-inch

Comes packaged in a full-color window box.

Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Alterton!

