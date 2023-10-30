Marvel Legends Series Puts the “Eek” in “Geek” with Spider-Man Villain Halloween Figures

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line of collectibles just keeps getting better! Now that Halloween is upon us we’re especially fond of the retro figures recently introduced that perfectly fit the spooky season. We’re talking about Hallows’ Eve, Tombstone, and Spider-Shot who are ready to bring the ghoulish vibes to your Marvel Collection.

What’s Happening:

Are you ready to display some new Marvel Legends figures in your home? How about something themed to Halloween that’s got a retro twist too? Hasbro has you covered with their latest Marvel additions that will put the “eek” in geek!

Hallows’ Eve, Tombstone and Spider-Shot have made their 2023 debut and will stand out amongst the popular and evergreen teams like the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men. Sure we love these heroes, but sometimes it’s nice to add something new to the mix.

Like most figures in the Marvel Legends lines, these retro characters are 6-inch scale action figures boasting premium deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Fans will find the Retro Marvel Legends figures available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers like our friends at Entertainment Earth starting October 30th at 7am ET.

Links to these collectibles can be found below.

The collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man and Hallows' Eve comics

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES HALLOWS' EVE

Comes with 7 accessories, including 2 sets of alternate hands, wearable bag, and 2 Halloween masks

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: May 2024

This collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man comics.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES TOMBSTONE

Comes with 4 accessories, including alternate hands, alternate head, and crowbar weapon accessory.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: May 2024

This collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's What If? Spider-Man vs Wolverine comic.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-SHOT

Comes with 6 accessories, including alternate hands and blast effects

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: May 2024

