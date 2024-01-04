Marvel Legends X-Men Angel Deluxe Figure Now Available for Pre-Order

Marvel’s mutant population is getting a lot of attention this year with Wolverine’s 50th anniversary, the arrival of X-Men ‘97, and new entries in the various X-Men comics series. But today the focus is on Marvel’s Angel and his addition to the Marvel Legends line of action figures,

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Suit up and save the day! When you assemble a wide range of mutant powers you wind up with the X-Men, and while Wolverine is one of the most notable figures of the bunch there’s something he’s lacking: wings!

Angel on the other hand might not have cool claws or sassy catch phrases, but he can take to the sky and literally swoop in for a heroic rescue.

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line is bringing Angel into the fold—wings and all—as a deluxe figure everyone will want in their collection. His uniform and look are inspired by the Uncanny X-Men comics with his red and white suit and halo logo that’s featured throughout the series.

As always, Marvel Legends presents 6-inch scale figures that feature premium deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

The Marvel Legends Angel deluxe figure is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. It sells for $34.99 and is expected to ship to fans in April 2024.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.

X-Men Marvel Legends Series Angel Deluxe 6-Inch Action Figure – $34.99

6-inch scale figure

Fully articulated with deluxe wings that can be posed to look like he is standing or flying

Comes with 3 accessories including alternate head and hands

Ages 4 and up

More Hasbro Collectibles:

2024 is going to be a big year for Marvel’s X-Men both on Disney+ and when it comes to shopping. Check out the Second Wave of "X-Men '97" Figures

Commemorate Wolverine’s 50th Anniversary

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!