Pink, red, hearts, and flowers are synonymous with Valentine’s Day so who better to represent the holiday than Minnie Mouse? The delightful fashionista’s signature color palette often revolves around these hues and icons so it makes sense that she’d be heavily featured in BoxLunch’s exclusive Valentine’s Day collection. Best of all with Minnie in the starring role, these items are perfect to share with your gal pals as you celebrate each other.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Ladies, let’s make the month of February all about you and your best friends. Valentines might be the official holiday of the month, but for those who want to mix things up, go the Galentine’s Day route instead! Celebrated on February 13, this pseudo holiday focuses on friendships over love interests and gives everyone a chance to commemorate the occasion.

If you’re looking for some fun gifts to share with your girlfriends this Galentine’s Day, BoxLunch has plenty of amazing exclusives that will earn you tons of “oohs” and “awws.” There’s no better gal pal to have than Minnie Mouse so why not share the love, fashion, and friendship that Minnie promotes with your besties? This color block portrait crewneck puts Minnie in the spotlight and pairs well with denim jeans and red or black leggins.

Disney Minnie Mouse Portrait Panel Crewneck – BoxLunch Exclusive

Long sleeve shirts are a must in the winter but this hot pink top will have you dreaming of the beach! Minnie and her pal Daisy enjoy some fun in the sun as they take a girls trip to the ocean for much needed relaxation.

Disney Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Hot Pink Beach Crewneck — BoxLunch Exclusive

Got a sporty friend in your group? This hockey jersey is the perfect combination of feminine and tough. The casual look holds up to the challenges of the day, while the pink and rose coloring and Minnie Mouse icon provide some elegance and grace.

Disney Minnie Mouse Pink Hockey Jersey – BoxLunch Exclusive

For the fashionista on your bestie team, this pretty pink polka dot cardigan mashes together practical fashion with the cutest color combination. The tight knit construction makes this soft and warm, while sewn on patches make this the tiniest bit playful.

Disney Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Women's Cardigan – BoxLunch Exclusive

The goal of Galentine’s Day is to make a statement and this adorable puff sleeve dress will surely have all eyes on you. You’ll look confident and sweet and show your whimsical side at the same time. How could you say no to this dress?

Last article of clothing, I promise! This pink and purple windbreaker will get you through the horrendous February weather and give you something to smile about. Minnie’s signature silhouette is embroidered on the left chest with “Est, 1928.” The back inside panel has a large Minnie Mouse image, and the back exterior features her name spelled out in polka dot block letters.

Disney Minnie Mouse Color Block Windbreaker – BoxLunch Exclusive

We’re always on the hunt for great accessories and Loungefly has so many styles that we adore. Take for instance this red heart Minnie wallet complete with ears and bow! Another favorite is the red velvet mini backpack with sequin ears and bow. This carryall not only looks amazing, but it’s so much fun to touch and the deep red color makes it suitable for many occasions.

Loungefly Disney Minnie Mouse Hearts Ears Wallet – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Minnie Mouse Velvet Sequined Ears Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive

Gotta love some Disney bling to enhance your look and these sensibly priced earrings make it super easy for you to mix and match with everything in your closet! The Mickey & Minnie jewelry set includes 5 pairs of stud earrings and 5 rings; while the Sweetheart earring set features 2 dangling styles and one pair of studs. For something a bit louder and elaborate, the red and pink Layered Heart Earrings should be your go-to selection.

Disney Mickey & Minnie Silver Jewelry Set – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Minnie Mouse Sweetheart Earring Set – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Minnie & Mickey Mouse Layered Heart Earrings – BoxLunch Exclusive

Another accessory your bestie will love is this lollipop enamel pin that she can wear on her collar, attach to a bag, or display with her ever growing Disney pin collection!

Loungefly Disney Minnie Mouse Pink Lollipop Enamel Pin – BoxLunch Exclusive

We wrap up our Galentine’s Gifts with an ear headband! This super fun headpiece features clear Mickey head spheres for the ears and they’re filled with silver confetti. Pulling the whole look together is a large pink satin bow that you know Minnie would not hesitate to wear.

Disney Minnie Mouse Confetti Ears Headband – BoxLunch Exclusive

