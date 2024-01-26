Valentine’s Day is almost here. Are you ready for the big day? If you’re still searching for affordable and meaningful gifts to share with a sweetheart or bestie, BoxLunch is your go-to destination. The pop culture retailer has a fantastic range of apparel, collectibles and exclusives that are perfect for Valentine's Day and beyond.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to themed merchandise and BoxLunch has a wonderful selection of exclusive character-inspired apparel and accessories to make your Valentine’s Day (or Galentine’s Day!) celebration extra magical.

Who needs a date for Valentine’s Day when you have three best friends to hang with and delicious cheesecake to eat for dessert? Tap into the spirit of The Golden Girls with this Cheesecake Club tee you can only find a BoxLunch.

Whether you’re hanging out with your pals or going out with your boo, it's fun to dress up for the evening. Style icon Minnie Mouse adds the perfect pop of flair to a lovely puff sleeve sweetheart dress (available in Plus Size); and then she’s joined by Mickey as the duo takes over the pattern for a sleeveless dress that’ll look amazing on the dance floor.

Of course if you’re going for a night on the town, you’ll want to accessorize! Complete your outfit with pink and red layered heart dangle earrings that’ll compliment any Valentine’s Day look. For even more options, the Mickey and Minnie silver jewelry set features rings and post earrings so you can mix and match to your heart’s content!

Beyond the jewelry aspect, there’s the topic of bags and wallets! We love a Loungefly mini backpack and BoxLunch has delightful exclusives inspired by our favorite films. You can join Rapunzel and Flynn Rider (Tangled) as they take in the floating lanterns on glow-in-the-dark bag; relive the “tale as old as time” with Belle, Beast and the Enchanted objects (Beauty and the Beast); or embrace Minnie Mouse’s charm with a solid red velvet and sequined bag that’ll easily span multiple holidays!

If the mini backpack is more space than you need, a zip wallet or card holder is a great way to celebrate your fandom (and favorite couples) on a smaller scale. Duchess and Thomas O’Malley (The Aristocats) take in the moonlight over the city on this dual sided card holder that has six card slots. On the reverse you’ll find kittens Marie, Toulouse, and Berlioz enjoying the view from the window.

Minnie Mouse serves as the style inspo a heart covered red wallet that features her round ears and a big bow; while Jack and Sally (The Nightmare Before Christmas) pose on a floral wallet as they celebrate Valentine’s Day in their own way.

Speaking of Jack and Sally, the couple lend their smiling faces to an ombre effect tie-dye T-shirt that features a colony of bats encasing them in a heart. Eww or Aww? You be the judge! If you prefer to celebrate the couple in other ways, there’s a crewneck shirt with the Halloween Town gang as well as a hinged pin exploring the Heart Door tree from the forest.

Keeping with the theme of pins, there’s an amazing assortment of Loungefly blind box pin collections that are only available at BoxLunch. These designs usually feature popular groups of characters like Winnie the Pooh, Mickey and Friends or Pixar pals. Right now our favorites are the Princess Portrait Locket designs and the clever Disney Candy Box pins themed to Pinocchio, Alice in Wonderland, Dumbo and more.

Not feeling the pins but wanting some cute bling for your keys? Star Wars’ adorable Grogu is here to add that pinch of fun to your daily commute. He’s pictured in a dangling heart medallion key chain while a separate macaron cookie charm hangs off to the side.

Finally for this round up we have Minnie Ear headwear that you'll love to have when you visit the Disney Parks, or attend a costume party, as well as for those days when you need a Minnie Mouse pick-me-up. The Confetti ear headband features clear Minnie Mouse globes filled with sparkly silver confetti for the ears and accented with a pink headband and bow to present a charming look.

Another favorite is the red and pink heart cut-out ear headband that’s especially perfect for Valentine’s Day! Then since some folks will still be chilly on the holiday (it is in February after all), the Minnie Ears Cuff Beanie will keep your head warm and allow you to make a fashion statement at the same time!

BoxLunch has so much more Valentine's Day merchandise to browse and we’ve rounded up even more favorites we think you’ll love!

