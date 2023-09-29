New Avengers and X-Men Hats Available Now from New Era

One of the most important parts of being a superhero is, of course, the look. Okay, that may not be true, but New Ear has two new Marvel hats that will have you looking super.

Avengers Classic 59FIFTY Fitted

  • The Avengers Classic 59FIFTY Fitted Cap features an embroidered Avengers logo at the front panels with a Marvel Comics Group patch at the right-wear side and an Avengers wordmark at the rear.
  • Additional details include an Earth's Mightiest Super Heroes sweatband with a screen-printed design at the interior crown and a gray undervisor.
  • You can order yours now for $47.99.

X-Men Classic 9FIFTY Snapback

  • The X-Men Classic 9FIFTY Snapback features an X-Men logo at the front panels with an Xavier Institute patch at the right-wear side.
  • Additional details include a snapback closure at the rear and a gray undervisor.
  • You can order yours now for $36.99.

