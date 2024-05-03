Folks, things are getting serious! May the 4th is tomorrow, and StarWars.com has more exciting news to share including newly announced products arriving just in time for the annual fan holiday. Whether you’re hunting for collectibles, apparel, accessories, or something entirely unique, you’re sure to find a new favorite among these themed products.

The May the 4th madness has already begun! Earlier this week StarWars.com rounded up discounts and deals galaxy wide and there’s even more merchandise on the horizon! It’s almost like that scene in The Rise of Skywalker where everyone showed up to fight the Final Order…. Below is a peek at the latest Star Wars arrivals that every fan will want to add to their collection.

Star Wars Collector’s Box by Bones Coffee

This box collects a trilogy of special roasts: Dark Side Chocolate Truffle, Twin Sun Tiramisu, and Wookiee Cookie.

Mace Windu Frames by DIFF Eyewear

As cool as Mace Windu, these purple-lensed glasses pay homage to the Jedi Master’s lavender-hued lightsaber blade.

Special Edition Artist Series Princess Leia Tiki Mug by Beeline Creative

Crafted by artist Paul Briggs, this special edition Geeki Tikis mug modeled after Princess Leia Organa is limited to just 500 pieces, and is available with special release pricing for May the 4th only.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Amanaman Jumbo 12-Inch Retro Figure by Gentle Giant Ltd.

The towering alien from Jabba’s Palace has been reimagined as a jumbo figure in this retro-inspired collection.

Star Wars Family Matching Collection by Hanna Andersson

Cozy up for your next Star Wars marathon in matching pajamas for the whole family!

The Black Series Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 3-Pack by Hasbro

Recreate “Duel of the Fates” with a new 6-inch scale 3-pack of action figures: Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Darth Maul.

Jar Jar Binks Sketch T-shirt by Heroes & Villains

A new collection of tees themed around the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace features Jar Jar Binks with C-3PO and Darth Maul joining the lineup on May 4 and 5, respectively.

Mos Espa Podrace Diorama Building Set by LEGO

This diorama is so wizard!

X-34 Landspeeder 1 oz Silver Coin by New Zealand Mint

Zip off to Tosche Station in this tiny silver landspeeder modeled after Luke Skywalker’s ride on Tatooine.

TIE Fighter Necklace by RockLove

Show your allegiance to the Empire with a figural necklace styled after the most iconic Imperial starfighter.

“We’ll Handle This” Shirt by RSVLTS

The ferocious fight between the light and the dark plays out in a fun new pattern from RSVLTS paying homage to Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Available for purchase starting May 4 at 4 p.m. ET.

Jedi Edition SKINS for TITAN Evo by Secretlab

Take a seat on your own council with a Jedi-inspired chair cover including hints of Aurebesh.

Mythos Obi-Wan Kenobi Premium Format Figure by Sideshow

The legend of Obi-Wan Kenobi continues with the latest deluxe mythos collectible.

Blue Milk by TruMoo

Raise a glass of blue milk and toast Tatooine.

Star Wars: Remastered Collection by UNIQLO

Remix your closet with a line of new T-shirts styled with some of the most recognizable Star Wars poster art to date, including the teaser poster for The Phantom Menace!

The Conqueror Virtual Challenges

Get active and experience the thrill of a galaxy far, far away through the epic journeys of Anakin and Luke Skywalker.

Star Wars with the Clash at Carkoon Battle Pack

Kids will love the latest toy set from Jazwares that will be available for preorder exclusively at Walmart starting May 4th.

Starbucks® Discovery Series

Keep your drink refreshingly cold with the new Hoth-inspired tumbler from Disney Store, launching on May 4th.

Now for Something Different:

Tickets to Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan are also on sale and available for purchase – don’t miss your chance to attend the Star Wars event of the year!

May the Force Be With You!