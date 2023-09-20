Petunia Pickle Bottom Embraces Jack Skellington with the Halloween Town Collection

What’s this? Petunia Pickle Bottom has traveled to Halloween Town and returned with a new collection?! It’s true and this Nightmare Before Christmas assortment is a real scream! As the chill of autumn descends, Petunia Pickle Bottom is teaming with Disney to make the lives of active parents a bit easier with their fandom forward accessories to make traveling with kids a breeze.
What’s Happening:
- Even if you aren’t taking a trip to the stop-motion world of Jack Skellington, you can embrace the best of spooky locale with Petunia Pickle Bottom’s new Halloween Town collection.
- Fans can bring Jack, Sally, the Mayor, Lock, Shock, Barrel and Zero along on their adventures as these Halloween Town residents pop up all throughout the repeating pattern.
- With its spacious storage and sturdy construction, this gorgeous assortment of everyday accessories is perfect for parents and children on the go. The lineup includes two bags and a stroller caddy for easy transport:
- Meta Backpack
- Wander Stroller Caddy
- Criss Cross Sling
- The series is styled on luxe bone-white and black leatherette with a complementing lining print showcasing Jack, some skulls, pink bats, a sickle moon, and dozens of stars. The Meta Backpack also comes with a removable circular pouch to hold pacifiers, snacks, or other accessories.
- Guests can find the full collection available now directly through Petunia Pickle Bottom. Prices range from $59-$184 for individual items or fans can purchase all three bundled together for $257 (currently).
- Links to the Halloween Town collection can be found below.
Disney's Halloween Town | Meta Diaper Bag & Accessory Bundle – Petunia Pickle Bottom – $257
Meta Backpack | Disney's Halloween Town – Petunia Pickle Bottom – $184
Wander Stroller Caddy | Disney's Halloween Town – Petunia Pickle Bottom – $59
Criss-Cross Sling | Disney's Halloween Town – Petunia Pickle Bottom – $79
