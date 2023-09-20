Petunia Pickle Bottom Embraces Jack Skellington with the Halloween Town Collection

What’s this? Petunia Pickle Bottom has traveled to Halloween Town and returned with a new collection?! It’s true and this Nightmare Before Christmas assortment is a real scream! As the chill of autumn descends, Petunia Pickle Bottom is teaming with Disney to make the lives of active parents a bit easier with their fandom forward accessories to make traveling with kids a breeze.

Even if you aren’t taking a trip to the stop-motion world of Jack Skellington, you can embrace the best of spooky locale with Petunia Pickle Bottom’s new Halloween Town collection.

collection. Fans can bring Jack, Sally, the Mayor, Lock, Shock, Barrel and Zero along on their adventures as these Halloween Town residents pop up all throughout the repeating pattern.

With its spacious storage and sturdy construction, this gorgeous assortment of everyday accessories is perfect for parents and children on the go. The lineup includes two bags and a stroller caddy for easy transport: Meta Backpack Wander Stroller Caddy Criss Cross Sling



The series is styled on luxe bone-white and black leatherette with a complementing lining print showcasing Jack, some skulls, pink bats, a sickle moon, and dozens of stars. The Meta Backpack also comes with a removable circular pouch to hold pacifiers, snacks, or other accessories.

Guests can find the full collection available now directly through Petunia Pickle Bottom . Prices range from $59-$184 for individual items or fans can purchase all three bundled together for $257 (currently).

Disney's Halloween Town | Meta Diaper Bag & Accessory Bundle – Petunia Pickle Bottom – $257

Meta Backpack | Disney's Halloween Town – Petunia Pickle Bottom – $184

Learn More About this Style: Review: Petunia Pickle Bottom Meta Backpack is the Perfect Travel Companion for Parents and Childless Millennials

Wander Stroller Caddy | Disney's Halloween Town – Petunia Pickle Bottom – $59

Criss-Cross Sling | Disney's Halloween Town – Petunia Pickle Bottom – $79

