Petunia Pickle Bottom Brings Classic Characters to Their New Disney & Pixar Playdate Collection

Petunia Pickle Bottom is back with a new Disney collaboration that’s inspired by fan favorite Pixar films. From Andy’s bedroom, to the Big Blue World and then up to the
Scare Laugh Floor, this playful assortment will charm and delight both kids and adults.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans can take their assortment of baby essentials to Infinity and Beyond with Petunia Pickle Bottom’s new Pixar inspired collection.
- Whether you’re welcoming a child to the family or in need of a stylish carryall for your daily adventures, Petunia Pickle Bottom has you covered with practical and fashion forward designs that parents and caregivers will love.
- The Disney & Pixar Playday series of diaper bags and accessories features a charming pattern decorated with characters from movies like Toy Story, Finding Nemo, and Monsters Inc.
- And fans of the brand will be delighted to know the assortment spans several popular bag styles including:
- Ace Backpack – compact, yet spacious pack that’s plentiful with pockets, both inside and outside, designed to keep every baby essential at your fingertips
- Meta Backpack – designed to problem-solve, offering quick access to solutions with its well organized interior
- Boxy Backpack – features zip-out diaper changing station for babies with removable changing pad and pockets for diapers and wipes
- The series also offers the Inter-Mix Kit, Cool Pixel Plus, belt bag, stroller caddy and a small version of the Ace backpack that’s perfect for kids.
- Guests will find the Disney & Pixar Playday Collection on the Petunia Pickle Bottom website. Prices range from $32.00-$215.00.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Petunia Pickle Bottom Backpacks
Ace Backpack in Disney & Pixar Playday – $164.00
- Wide zip-top opening
- Removable leather luggage tag embossed with the words, “I Love You to Infinity & Beyond.”
- 2 exterior insulated bottle pockets
- 2 front zippered pockets
- 1 felt-lined back zippered pocket
- Includes changing pad
- 15" W x 15" H x 4.7" D
Meta Backpack in Disney & Pixar Playday – $179.00
- Removable leather luggage tag embossed with the words, “I Love You to Infinity & Beyond.”
- Front zippered pocket with PEVA antimicrobial lining for snacks
- Felt-lined back pocket
- Hidden insulated bottle pocket
- 2 interior mesh pockets
- Padded interior tech pocket
- Top grab handle
- Trolley sleeve for easy travels
- Includes washable changing pad
- Compatible with elements of the Inter-Mix system, including the Deluxe Caddy and Pixels
- 13" W x 13" H x 6" D
Learn More: Childless Millennial Bekah reviewed the Meta Backpack in the Playful Pooh pattern. She loved it as a tech bag and now uses it for her dog, Rigby, on road trips!
Boxy Backpack in Disney & Pixar Playday – $215.00
- Removable leather luggage tag embossed with the words, “I Love You to Infinity & Beyond.”
- Zip-out diaper changing station
- Includes stroller straps to easily attach bag to most strollers
- Spacious interior with 5 pockets (2 to stow bottles) and a key clip
- Wide zip-open top for quick access
- 2 exterior bottle pockets
- A top grab-handle for easy toting
- 2 carrying options: backpack, cross-body, or over the shoulder with long, adjustable strap
- Boxy Backpack: 13.8 W x 13.8" H x 6.3" D
- Strap length: 6" – 22"
Accessories
Inter-Mix System Deluxe Kit in Disney & Pixar Playday – $79.00
- Caddy features wide side handles for hand-transport, and is designed to fit inside Petunia Diaper Bags
- All pieces are machine-washable
- Deluxe Kit includes 2 Mini Pixels, 1 Midi Pixel, 1 Cool Pixel, and 1 Caddy
- Grid Caddy: 12"L x 5"W x 5.5"H
- Midi Pixel: 6"L x 5.6"W x 3"H
- Mini Pixel: 2.5"L x 5.5"W x 3.25"H
- Cool Pixel: 5.5"L x 5.5"W x 5.5"H
Cool Pixel Plus in Disney & Pixar Playday – $32.00
- Insulated antimicrobial PEVA interior
- Zip-around opening for easy access
- Top grab-handle
- Machine-washable
- Clear tab for easy labeling
- 7.5″ H x 5″ L x 5.5″ W
Adventurer Belt Bag in Disney & Pixar Playday – $49.00
- 3 ways to carry: wristlet, cross body purse, and belt bag
- Removable wristlet strap
- Waist band extends from 24″ to 45″ inches
- Spacious interior pocket and zippered front pocket
- 8" W x 6" H x 2" D
Wander Stroller Caddy in Disney & Pixar Playday – $54.00
- Two insulated cup/bottle holders
- Top magnetic closure
- Front pocket for cell phone
- Hidden pocket unfolds to carry extras
- Shoulder straps to go from stroller to shoulder
- Built-in Velcro stroller straps with universal fit to most strollers
- 6″ H x 13″ W x 5.5″ D
Mini Backpack in Disney & Pixar Playday – $79.00
- Top grab-handle
- Adjustable backpack straps for adults or children
- Zippered top opening
- Zippered front pocket
- 2 open exterior side pockets
- 10.2" W x 11" H x 5.3" D