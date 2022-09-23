Petunia Pickle Bottom Brings Classic Characters to Their New Disney & Pixar Playdate Collection

Petunia Pickle Bottom is back with a new Disney collaboration that’s inspired by fan favorite Pixar films. From Andy’s bedroom, to the Big Blue World and then up to the Scare Laugh Floor, this playful assortment will charm and delight both kids and adults.

Disney fans can take their assortment of baby essentials to Infinity and Beyond with Petunia Pickle Bottom’s new Pixar inspired collection.

Whether you’re welcoming a child to the family or in need of a stylish carryall for your daily adventures, Petunia Pickle Bottom has you covered with practical and fashion forward designs that parents and caregivers will love.

The Disney & Pixar Playday series of diaper bags and accessories features a charming pattern decorated with characters from movies like Toy Story, Finding Nemo, and Monsters Inc.

And fans of the brand will be delighted to know the assortment spans several popular bag styles including: Ace Backpack Meta Backpack Boxy Backpack

The series also offers the Inter-Mix Kit, Cool Pixel Plus, belt bag, stroller caddy and a small version of the Ace backpack that’s perfect for kids.

Petunia Pickle Bottom Backpacks

Ace Backpack in Disney & Pixar Playday – $164.00

Wide zip-top opening

Removable leather luggage tag embossed with the words, “I Love You to Infinity & Beyond.”

2 exterior insulated bottle pockets

2 front zippered pockets

1 felt-lined back zippered pocket

Includes changing pad

15" W x 15" H x 4.7" D

Meta Backpack in Disney & Pixar Playday – $179.00

Removable leather luggage tag embossed with the words, “I Love You to Infinity & Beyond.”

Front zippered pocket with PEVA antimicrobial lining for snacks

Felt-lined back pocket

Hidden insulated bottle pocket

2 interior mesh pockets

Padded interior tech pocket

Top grab handle

Trolley sleeve for easy travels

Includes washable changing pad

Compatible with elements of the Inter-Mix system, including the Deluxe Caddy and Pixels

13" W x 13" H x 6" D

Learn More: Childless Millennial Bekah reviewed the Meta Backpack in the Playful Pooh pattern. She loved it as a tech bag and now uses it for her dog, Rigby, on road trips!

Boxy Backpack in Disney & Pixar Playday – $215.00

Removable leather luggage tag embossed with the words, “I Love You to Infinity & Beyond.”

Zip-out diaper changing station

Includes stroller straps to easily attach bag to most strollers

Spacious interior with 5 pockets (2 to stow bottles) and a key clip

Wide zip-open top for quick access

2 exterior bottle pockets

A top grab-handle for easy toting

2 carrying options: backpack, cross-body, or over the shoulder with long, adjustable strap

Boxy Backpack: 13.8 W x 13.8" H x 6.3" D

Strap length: 6" – 22"

Accessories

Inter-Mix System Deluxe Kit in Disney & Pixar Playday – $79.00

Caddy features wide side handles for hand-transport, and is designed to fit inside Petunia Diaper Bags

All pieces are machine-washable

Deluxe Kit includes 2 Mini Pixels, 1 Midi Pixel, 1 Cool Pixel, and 1 Caddy

Grid Caddy: 12"L x 5"W x 5.5"H

Midi Pixel: 6"L x 5.6"W x 3"H

Mini Pixel: 2.5"L x 5.5"W x 3.25"H

Cool Pixel: 5.5"L x 5.5"W x 5.5"H

Cool Pixel Plus in Disney & Pixar Playday – $32.00

Insulated antimicrobial PEVA interior

Zip-around opening for easy access

Top grab-handle

Machine-washable

Clear tab for easy labeling

7.5″ H x 5″ L x 5.5″ W

Adventurer Belt Bag in Disney & Pixar Playday – $49.00

3 ways to carry: wristlet, cross body purse, and belt bag

Removable wristlet strap

Waist band extends from 24″ to 45″ inches

Spacious interior pocket and zippered front pocket

8" W x 6" H x 2" D

Wander Stroller Caddy in Disney & Pixar Playday – $54.00

Two insulated cup/bottle holders

Top magnetic closure

Front pocket for cell phone

Hidden pocket unfolds to carry extras

Shoulder straps to go from stroller to shoulder

Built-in Velcro stroller straps with universal fit to most strollers

6″ H x 13″ W x 5.5″ D

Mini Backpack in Disney & Pixar Playday – $79.00