Is there anything more “summer” than a neon color scheme? This year Loungefly is betting on the popular trend to be bright hues and bold shades that are impossible to miss, and they’ve absolutely embraced that goal with their exclusive Minnie Mouse Neon Color Block Collection. I was offered a chance to sample the mini backpack and let’s just say it was love at first sight!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

I may be thirtysomething in actuality but this afternoon I was turned into a pre-teen thanks to Loungefly and their eye popping Neon Color Block Collection. A few weeks ago, the fashion brand dropped the new styles and my inner kid was bouncing off the walls with excitement, because this is exactly the type of accessory I would have been toting around everywhere. My parents discouraged begging, but I can tell you with certainty, this collection would have been on every single wish list until it was finally in my possession.

Following the launch, Loungefly then rounded up a clever assortment of their releases for a Music Festival Season spotlight, suggesting the perfect range of accessories for shows like Stagecoach, Bonnaroo, Pitchfork and others. Where did the Neon Collection land? With EDC Las Vegas (Electric Daisy Carnival)! This of course spoke to my present self as I kinda love EDM, techno, and house genres; and Las Vegas is one of my favorite places to visit. Sadly, I won’t be rocking my newly gifted neon mini backpack at EDC 2024, but you can bet, it’ll be featured heavily in my accessory rotation going forward (sorry, Coach!).

I loved the collection when it was first revealed, but it’s even prettier in person and the color choices—Green, Orange, Pink and Yellow—are so darn perfect! Yes, it’s very bright, but it’s not so intense that it hurts to look at it. Most of the bag is covered in corresponding transparent sequins that are securely stitched to each section. I’ve not played around with them too much, but it doesn’t feel like this bag will be shedding sequins anytime soon.

As with most Loungefly bags, this features a matching lining that’s neon green (though not as bright as the exterior) dotted with Minnie Mouse heads in the bag’s color scheme. The lining even extends to the front zipper pouch and side pockets. The hardware (zippers and zipper pulls) are gold and compliment the overall design quite nicely. This bag also features dimensional Minnie ears and a bow to signify her involvement and both elements are sewn on well and I have no fear that they’ll come off. Something that does feel a bit different to me are the padded backpack straps. While these remain cute and comfortable they seem to be a bit narrower and feature less padding than other exclusives.

When I look at the bag, I instantly think about my old wardrobe and constantly being drawn to bright colors. When I showed it to my husband, he said he wanted to eat it because it reminded him of Sour Patch Kids candies! I can see what he means and now I too am craving that sour-sweet sugary goodness!

Loungefly’s Minnie Mouse Neon Color Block Collection is available now exclusively through Loungefly. If the mini backpack ($90) is not your style, guess what? They’ve got other options! The full series includes a zip wallet ($50), crossbody bag ($75), card holder ($20) and a reversible Minnie Ear headband ($30)*.

*Side note on the headband: I haven’t tried this particular design, but I did receive the Disney100 Sketchbook Ear Headband and it’s one of my favorites! It’s comfortable to wear and I love the removable bow element giving fans the option to channel Minnie or Mickey Mouse! If you love the colors, give these a try.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!