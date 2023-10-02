Disney100: From the Golden Age to Revival Era, Rock ‘Em Socks Celebrates Disney’s Beloved Movies Across 7 Exclusive Designs

2023 is a big year for the Walt Disney Company as they celebrate their 100th anniversary and Rock ‘Em Socks will have fans dancing for joy with their new wave of socks commemorating several eras of Disney.

Rock ’Em Socks is back with a new round of Disney inspired styles that celebrate your favorite characters and can make your feet feel happy!

In honor of Disney100, Rock ‘Em Socks has been unveiling new designs and this month they’re pulling out all of the stops with seven exclusive patterns centered around the bronze, silver, golden, and renaissance ages of Disney animation.

Rock ‘Em’s signature black-soled socks get the party started with allover prints showcasing the popular icons of each era surrounding a large Disney100 on the top of the foot.

Disney100 Collection – Golden Age Celebration All-Over – Rock 'Em Socks

Disney100 Collection – Silver Age Celebration All-Over – Rock 'Em Socks

Kicking things off is the Golden Age which honors Snow White, Pinocchio, Dumbo, and Bambi; and right on its heels is the Silver Age featuring Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, Lady and the Tramp, Sleeping Beauty, 101 Dalmatians, and The Jungle Book.

Disney100 Collection – Bronze Age Celebration All-Over – Rock 'Em Socks

Disney100 Collection – Renaissance Celebration All-Over – Rock 'Em Socks

The Bronze Age delivers The Aristocats, Robin Hood, and The Fox and the Hound; while the renaissance era spotlights movies like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, Pocahontas, Hercules, Mulan, and Toy Story 2.

Disney100 Collection – Post Renaissance Celebration All-Over – Rock 'Em Socks

The Post-Renaissance era includes Monsters Inc., Lilo & Stitch, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Cars, Ratatouille., WALL•E, Up, The Princess and the Frog, and Tangled.

Disney100 Collection – Revival Celebration All-Over – Rock 'Em Socks

As for the Revival era, fans will delight in this print featuring Toy Story 3 and 4, Brave, Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Inside Out, Zootopia, Moana, Soul, Raya and the Last Dragon, Luca, Encanto, and Turning Red.

and To round out the collection is a Mickey and Friend Celebration design with the Sensational Six and their tiny pals Chip ‘n Dale.

Disney100 Collection – Mickey and Friends Celebration All-Over – Rock 'Em Socks

This exciting D100 Collection is available now exclusively on RockEmSocks.com

Socks are available in sizes L/XL, S/M, and Youth and sell for $19.99 a pair.

Disney100 Rock ‘Em Socks:

A whole year of cool Disney socks? Sign us up! The collection launched in January 2023 with Mickey Mouse and features plenty of other exciting character spotlights including

About Rock ‘Em Socks

Rock ’Em Socks is the World’s Largest Sock Store, with designs created and produced daily in Orlando, Florida.

With over 10,000 designs to choose from, there’s a “Sock for Every Story.” Rock ’Em cut through the industry to turn a long-forgotten item of your wardrobe into a bold statement on your feet.

