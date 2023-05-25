Disney100: The Sensational Six are Next to Star on Rock ‘Em Socks’ D100 Collection

2023 is a big year for the Walt Disney Company as they celebrate their 100th anniversary. Rock ‘Em Socks is joining the festivities with new designs rolling out all year long! Steamboat Willie and Disney musical moments have already taken the spotlight and now the focus is on the Sensational Six.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you want to bring some fun to your footwear and have a major distaste for boring socks, Rock ’Em Socks is here to save the day. As a leader in unique and trendy socks, they’re the perfect partners for a Disney100 series.

Earlier this year the brand announced their D100 collection celebrating Disney and 100 Years of Wonder and kicked things off with Mickey Mouse as the main focus. Now it’s time for the fifth drop in the collection and this time it’s all about the Sensational Six

Celebrate 100 years of Disney with Rock ‘Em Socks!



Our next stop on our #Disney100 journey brings us to Mickey and Friends. Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto are all here! pic.twitter.com/xFdL3Vie5U — Rock 'Em Socks 🧦 (@RockEmSocks) May 23, 2023

Rock ‘Em’s signature black-soled socks get to party with Mickey and Friends on three new patterns that are full of personality, just like the sextet they represent! An ombre color scheme graces one pair, while the platinum hues of the 100th anniversary serve as the backdrop for the second pair.

Finally, a special 3-pack includes a bonus design reading “Sensational Six” and showcasing the group.

Each pair of socks is made with high-quality materials and features the iconic stories that Disney fans worldwide resonate with.

The fifth D100 collection—Mickey and Friends— is available now on RockEmSocks.com

Links to the new socks can be found below!



Disney100 is not only a celebration of the Walt Disney Company, but it’s also a blast from the past! Mickey and

the crew pose in their casual looks reminiscent of the ‘70s and ‘80s. It features an ombre background that changes from teal to purple along with pixie dust swirls and pink Disney100 logos that are impossible to miss.

Disney100 Collection – Mickey and Friends All-Over – Rock ‘Em Socks – $19.99

Available in sizes L/XL, S/M, and Youth

Donald, Daisy, Minnie, Mickey. Goofy and Pluto are the best of pals and their friendship is celebrated on this fashionable pair of socks. Each is featured in their Disney100 style which is a fun nod to their official on screen debuts. Their smiling faces pop in front of thick horizontal stripes in shades of silver, purple, and deep blue.

Disney100 Collection – Mickey and Friends Stripes – Rock ‘Em Socks – $19.99

Available in sizes L/XL, S/M, and Youth

Along with the stripe and ombre patterns in this series, the 3-pack features a bonus pair that finds the group dressed in their celebratory outfits posing on the calf portion of these socks. Right below them in block letters are the words “Sensational SIX” so there’s no doubt who’s being represented! Finally the top of the foot are icons of their smiling faces in a repeating pattern.

Disney100 Collection – Mickey and Friends 3-Pack – Rock ‘Em Socks – $60.00

Available in sizes L/XL, S/M, and Youth

Disney100 Rock ‘Em Socks:

A whole year of cool Disney socks? Sign us up! The collection launched in January 2023 with Mickey Mouse and will feature plenty of other exciting character spotlights. New designs will drop on the 23rd of each month.

About Rock ‘Em Socks

Rock ’Em Socks is the World’s Largest Sock Store, with designs created and produced daily in Orlando, Florida.

With over 10,000 designs to choose from, there’s a “Sock for Every Story.” Rock ’Em cut through the industry to turn a long-forgotten item of your wardrobe into a bold statement on your feet.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.