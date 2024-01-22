Love can be celebrated in many ways. Sometimes it’s romantic, other times nurturing, friendly, sweet, and self-sacrificing, but one thing is for sure, it’s always better with a hug! As Valentine’s Day approaches, RockLove is presenting a new line of Disney necklaces called Huggables.

What’s Happening:

Everyone is invited to join RockLove Jewelry on a journey to the Hundred Acre Wood to celebrate love and friendship through the new Huggables collection.

Winnie the Pooh and three of his dearest friends are the spotlight of this charming series of necklaces that debut in time for Valentine’s Day.

As with many items offered from RockLove, these detailed necklaces are handcrafted in solid sterling silver, with the beloved characters depicted in adorable three-dimensional sculpts with arms outstretched for a big bear hug.

RockLove notes that each necklace is a symbol of friendship and nostalgia, making Huggables the perfect gift for someone who holds a special place in your heart.

The Winnie The Pooh Huggables Collection launches on RockLove.com Thursday, January 25 at 9am PT

Each necklace sells for $125. Check back soon for links to the collection.

Disney | RockLove Winnie the Pooh Collection – $125 each

Pooh

Piglet

Tigger

Eeyore

