shopDisney’s Free Gift Offer is Back! Treat Yourself to Something Special when You Spend $100+

Winter is almost here and as our hearts grow larger during this season of giving, shopDisney is treating guests to a few gifts of their own! Whether shopping for the perfect holiday present or getting something special for themselves, guests can enjoy an extra special treat: choose a free gift when spending $100 or more!

What’s Happening:

Every Disney fan knows that browsing for magical merchandise is a year-round experience, and this Winter, shopDisney is offering an extra incentive for guests as they shop for seasonal essentials.

For a limited time, guests ordering from shopDisney can receive a free gift with purchase

To claim the free gift, guests will need to first add it to their bag and enter the code GIFT before checking out. But that’s not all, guests will also enjoy the benefit of free shipping as part of this seasonal deal.

Guests can also take advantage of additional offers at checkout like the $16 Mickey and Minnie Holiday Plush or Ornament (reg. $26.99); $22 Snowglobe (reg. $34.99) and other great deals.

Free Gift Options:

There are a total of 10 free gift items—each valued at $24.99—that include toys, collectibles, accessories and more. The free gifts will only be available while supplies last. Here are five of our favorite choices:

Mickey Mouse "All-Time Classic" Wrist Wallet

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Animated Glow Holiday Necklace

The Little Mermaid Sketchbook Ornament – Live Action Film

Mirabel Singing Doll – Encanto

Jiminy Cricket Sculpted Mug – Pinocchio

New shopDisney Merchandise to Check Out:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!