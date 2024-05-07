Unbox and Preview New Star Wars Shadow Trooper Collectible Set from Sideshow Collectibles

Ahead of its worldwide release, Sideshow Collectibles have shared an unboxing video giving Star Wars fans a first look at its new Shadow Trooper collectible set from Hot Toys.

Shadow Troopers are elite, highly specialized, and fanatically loyal Imperial soldiers. Identifiable by their distinctive black armor, they attack in great numbers to overwhelm their enemies.

The Shadow Trooper with Death Star Environment 1/6 Scale Collectible Set features a specially applied high-gloss paint application to replicate the sheen of the trooper’s special armor. This intricately detailed figure is highly poseable with 30 points of articulation.

Accessories include a variety of swap-out hands and a blaster rifle to recreate a wealth of posing and display options.

A Death Star Environment Diorama is also included. This dual-sided display is illuminated by a red LED light, making this an eye-catching addition to any display!

