Unbox and Preview New Star Wars Shadow Trooper Collectible Set from Sideshow Collectibles

Ahead of its worldwide release, Sideshow Collectibles have shared an unboxing video giving Star Wars fans a first look at its new Shadow Trooper collectible set from Hot Toys.
What’s Happening:
- Shadow Troopers are elite, highly specialized, and fanatically loyal Imperial soldiers. Identifiable by their distinctive black armor, they attack in great numbers to overwhelm their enemies.
- The Shadow Trooper with Death Star Environment 1/6 Scale Collectible Set features a specially applied high-gloss paint application to replicate the sheen of the trooper’s special armor. This intricately detailed figure is highly poseable with 30 points of articulation.
- Accessories include a variety of swap-out hands and a blaster rifle to recreate a wealth of posing and display options.
- A Death Star Environment Diorama is also included. This dual-sided display is illuminated by a red LED light, making this an eye-catching addition to any display!
- Pre-order the Shadow Trooper with Death Star Environment for yourself now at Sideshow.com.
