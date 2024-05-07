Unbox and Preview New Star Wars Shadow Trooper Collectible Set from Sideshow Collectibles

Ahead of its worldwide release, Sideshow Collectibles have shared an unboxing video giving Star Wars fans a first look at its new Shadow Trooper collectible set from Hot Toys.

What’s Happening:

  • Shadow Troopers are elite, highly specialized, and fanatically loyal Imperial soldiers. Identifiable by their distinctive black armor, they attack in great numbers to overwhelm their enemies.
  • The Shadow Trooper with Death Star Environment 1/6 Scale Collectible Set features a specially applied high-gloss paint application to replicate the sheen of the trooper’s special armor. This intricately detailed figure is highly poseable with 30 points of articulation.

  • Accessories include a variety of swap-out hands and a blaster rifle to recreate a wealth of posing and display options.
  • A Death Star Environment Diorama is also included. This dual-sided display is illuminated by a red LED light, making this an eye-catching addition to any display!
  • Pre-order the Shadow Trooper with Death Star Environment for yourself now at Sideshow.com.

