Thwip! Entertainment Earth Explores the Best of Spider-Man (and Venom) with New Funko and Loungefly Exclusives

Over the years, Marvel Comics have delivered multiple versions of Spider-Man but the most recognizable is the classic Amazing Spider-Man. Funko, Loungefly and Entertainment Earth are exploring the character and a couple other folks in Spidey’s circle with two exciting exclusives fans will proudly display.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It doesn’t matter which iteration of Spider-Man you’re looking at, Marvel fans love a good collectible featuring the web slinger, his allies, and the iconic enemies he’s always having to fight.

Entertainment Earth is on board with Spidey collectibles and has teamed up with Funko and Loungefly for two amazing new exclusives to make your Spidey Senses tingle.

Funko fans can clear a space on their display shelves for Spinneret, aka Mary Jane Watson! That’s right, there’s a timeline where Peter Parker and MJ are married and working together as the ultimate Spider-Man team.

Spider-Man Spinneret Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1293 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

Spinneret comes attached to a clear base so she can be suspended in air while swinging on a silky web.

Marvel Spider-Man vs. Venom Glow-in-the-Dark Crossbody Purse – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

If fans are taken with Loungefly and are craving some Venom, there’s a glow-in-the-dark crossbody bag designed just for them! Spider-Man’s masked face takes over one side, while the symbiote can be seen baring his teeth (and that hideous tongue) on the reverse.

The white spaces for Spidey’s eyes, and Venom’s eyes and teeth glow-in-the-dark adding a mysterious and spooky element to this fashion accessory. Meanwhile the matching lining showcases both characters in a fantastic, large allover print.

Fans will find both Spider-Man collectibles available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Prices range from $14.99-$69.99 and items are expected to ship in November 2023.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.

More Spider-Man, Plus Marvel Exclusives:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!