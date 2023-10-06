Thwip! Entertainment Earth Explores the Best of Spider-Man (and Venom) with New Funko and Loungefly Exclusives

Over the years, Marvel Comics have delivered multiple versions of Spider-Man but the most recognizable is the classic Amazing Spider-Man. Funko, Loungefly and Entertainment Earth are exploring the character and a couple other folks in Spidey’s circle with two exciting exclusives fans will proudly display.
- It doesn’t matter which iteration of Spider-Man you’re looking at, Marvel fans love a good collectible featuring the web slinger, his allies, and the iconic enemies he’s always having to fight.
- Entertainment Earth is on board with Spidey collectibles and has teamed up with Funko and Loungefly for two amazing new exclusives to make your Spidey Senses tingle.
- Funko fans can clear a space on their display shelves for Spinneret, aka Mary Jane Watson! That’s right, there’s a timeline where Peter Parker and MJ are married and working together as the ultimate Spider-Man team.
Spider-Man Spinneret Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1293 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99
- Spinneret comes attached to a clear base so she can be suspended in air while swinging on a silky web.
Marvel Spider-Man vs. Venom Glow-in-the-Dark Crossbody Purse – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99
- If fans are taken with Loungefly and are craving some Venom, there’s a glow-in-the-dark crossbody bag designed just for them! Spider-Man’s masked face takes over one side, while the symbiote can be seen baring his teeth (and that hideous tongue) on the reverse.
- The white spaces for Spidey’s eyes, and Venom’s eyes and teeth glow-in-the-dark adding a mysterious and spooky element to this fashion accessory. Meanwhile the matching lining showcases both characters in a fantastic, large allover print.
- Fans will find both Spider-Man collectibles available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth.
- Prices range from $14.99-$69.99 and items are expected to ship in November 2023.
