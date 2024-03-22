As Star Wars nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes and villains.

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Star Wars and statues and figure busts inspired by the galaxy’s greatest characters.

Earlier this year, the collectible maker introduced pieces inspired by Cad Bane Grand Admiral Thrawn Hera Syndulla Droopy McCool Boba Fett ( The Book of Boba Fett ) Luke Skywalker ( The Last Jedi ) Yaddle ( Tales of the Jedi )

Each of these new Diamond Select figures (and more) are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

“The Max Rebo Band is getting back together! Droopy McCool joins Sy Snootles (sold separately) in the Jumbo 12-inch figure line.”

Star Wars Droopy McCool Jumbo Action Figure – $79.99

Comes with his musical instrument and a microphone stand

Comes packaged on a retro-style card back in a resealable blister.

“The legend is revealed ! The infamous bounty hunter returns as a detailed bust based on his appearance in The Book of Boba Fett.“

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Unhelmeted 1:6 Scale Mini-Bust – $129.99

1:6 scale

Approximately 6-inches tall

Limited to only 2,000 pieces

Comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

“An older, jaded Luke Skywalker makes his appearance at the Battle of Crait!”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Luke Skywalker Crait Milestones 1:6 Scale Statue – $249.99

Approximately 12-inch tall (14-inches tall with lightsaber)

Resin statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications

Limited to only 1,000 pieces

1:6 scale

Comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

“Diamond Select Toys presents one of the most mysterious Jedi Council members! This replica of Yaddle, Yoda's green-skinned female counterpart, has her green lightsaber ignited and is based on her appearance in the Tales of the Jedi animated series on Disney+.”

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Animated Yaddle Bust – $129.99

Approximately 4 1/2-inches tall

Limited to only 1,000 pieces

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box.

