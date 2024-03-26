For fans of the bad guys, this will be a day long remembered. Embracing the Dark Side of the Force is not for the faint of heart and Lucasfilm is going all in! StarWars.com has announced the launch of “Imperial March” — a celebration of Star Wars villainy with reveals of action figures, toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories, and more — and the fun starts now!

Imperial March – Week Three

Celebrate Imperial March and the march to May the 4th with Star Wars products inspired by the galaxy's most infamous villains. This special Star Wars-themed campaign runs every week in March and will unveil a galaxy of exciting new products. Week Three spotlights new pre-orders from Hasbro, apparel from Heroes & Villains, holiday animatronics from Home Depot and a Death Star Popsocket.

Star Wars: The Black Series Phase II Clone Trooper & Battle Droid by Hasbro

Now, you can build two armies in your 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series collection. Inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this set includes a Phase II Clone Trooper and Battle Droid for all your Clone Wars playtime and/or display needs. Available for pre-order March 27 at 1 p.m. ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse, and also available at DisneyStore.com at a later date.

Star Wars Grand Admiral Thrawn Bomber Jacket by Heroes & Villains

Show your appreciation for one of the Empire’s greatest leaders with this stylish jacket, featuring several nods to the famous Grand Admiral, including an embroidered chimera and more.

Darth Vader and Stormtrooper Holiday Animatronics by The Home Depot

Give your Halloween and winter-holiday visitors an Imperial greeting with these incredible animatronics. Both feature interchangeable props, lights, sounds, and motion, and will make your decorations long remembered.

Dimensional Death Star by PopSockets

Your mobile device will be a true technological terror with this Dimensional Death Star PopSocket. Available May 4.

Other Week Three Highlights

Need more inspiration? These Star Wars selections are sure to be a big hit with all Lucasfilm fans.

