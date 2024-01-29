It’s A Polka Dot Party! Starbucks Red Minnie Mouse Collection Comes to shopDisney

Minnie Mouse is rocking the dots all year long, but especially in January for National Polka Dot Day! Starbucks is bringing some red and white fun to their line of geometric shaped tumblers and fans can find the new design available now on shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Fashionista extraordinaire Minnie Mouse is bringing her personal style to Starbucks’s popular line of tumblers and with her comes lots of polka dots!

Fans can show off their love of all things Minnie with the latest Disney-themed geometric tumbler. As with all of Starbucks’ classic tumblers this comes with a twist top lid and reusable straw.

This release also follows the newest trend of including silicone straw covers that feature brightly colored shapes and for Minnie Mouse the cover is a big red and white bow.

Minnie Mouse Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Walt Disney World

Minnie Mouse is pictured in full color on one side next to a Disneyland or Walt Disney World logo. The opposite side features the classic Starbucks Mermaid image and the name of the brand.

The Starbucks Red Minnie Mouse Collection is available now on shopDisney

Minnie Mouse Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Disneyland

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Disney Starbucks Drinkware:

The recently launched Disney Parks Icons collection features two resort-specific tumblers

Still feeling the pull of the holiday season? Ombre tumblers with candy cane straws

Valentine’s Day is almost here and Starbucks is viewing the world through a purple and red lens! Geometric tumblers

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!