Show Your Cupboard Some Love with New Starbucks Valentine’s Day Tumblers on shopDisney

Whether your Valentine’s Day plans involve loved ones or taking the time to appreciate the awesomeness of you, you can toast to the holiday in style—Starbucks style that is! A new assortment of red and pink Disney tumblers have made their way to shopDisney as part of the Valentine’s Day Collection.

We’ve got hearts in our eyes not only for Valentine’s Day but also because Starbucks and shopDisney are releasing new Disney Parks tumblers that are perfect for the season.

No matter the time of year, maintaining your hydration is one part of a healthy lifestyle and it is so much more fun to meet these daily goals when you’ve got a Disney tumbler to store your beverage!

This Valentine’s Day, fans can show off their love of all things Disney with the latest geometric tumblers to arrive on shopDisney.

As with all of Starbucks’ classic tumblers this comes with a twist top lid and reusable straw. Also, following the newest trend, each straw comes with a silicone cover and for this seasonal drop it’s red and pink hearts.

Mickey Mouse takes up his classic pose on one side of the tumbler and next to him is the logo for Disneyland or Walt Disney World resorts. On the reverse side, is the Starbucks Mermaid.

The Starbucks Valentine’s Day Collection is available now on shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Disneyland

Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Walt Disney World

