The new Stitch Attacks Snacks collection has dropped on shopDisney today.

What’s Happening:

Continuing the theme of monthly Stitch plush releases, shopDisney has released the first in their Stitch Attacks Snacks collection.

Each month, Stitch will be munching on a delicious treat in plush pin form

This month has Stitch snacking on a pretzel, followed by popcorn in the month of February.

Both are now available to purchase on shopDisney and the series’ release schedule will be revealed throughout the year.

