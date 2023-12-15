“The Book of Bill” from The World of “Gravity Falls” Announced

A demon from Gravity Falls has returned…to write a book!

What’s Happening:

  • Bill Cipher himself has written a new book, aptly named The Book of Bill.
  • The new book discusses Bill’s origins, Pine family secrets, and the best way to terrorize the world (step-by-step guide and all).
  • Bill Cipher received writing assistance from Alex Hirsch, the #1 New York Times bestselling author.
  • This Gravity Falls book has been deemed as an adults-only title and not for young readers.
  • The book will be released on July 23rd, 2024 and can be pre-ordered here.

