“The Book of Bill” from The World of “Gravity Falls” Announced

A demon from Gravity Falls has returned…to write a book!
What’s Happening:
- Bill Cipher himself has written a new book, aptly named The Book of Bill.
- The new book discusses Bill’s origins, Pine family secrets, and the best way to terrorize the world (step-by-step guide and all).
- Bill Cipher received writing assistance from Alex Hirsch, the #1 New York Times bestselling author.
- This Gravity Falls book has been deemed as an adults-only title and not for young readers.
- The book will be released on July 23rd, 2024 and can be pre-ordered here.
