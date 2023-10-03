Disney “Wish” Merchandise Round Up from Mattel, Jakks Pacific, Funko, shopDisney and More

This November Walt Disney Animation Studios will take audiences on a magical journey with their new film Wish about a girl named Asha who teams up with Star—a ball of boundless energy—to save her community. A new movie means new merchandise and there are several collections that have just launched or are coming soon that you won’t want to miss!

In celebration of 100 Years of Wonder, Disney is bringing a new film to fans this fall titled, Wish. As audiences prepare to embark on a journey to the magical kingdom of Rosas, they’re going to fall in love with the cast of characters that include humans, a ball of boundless energy, and even a talking goat!

With so many new faces joining the Disney family, you can bet there will be plenty of merchandise collections to accompany the film’s release.

Several brands have already introduced their Wish -inspired offerings including: Mattel Jakks Pacific shopDisney LEGO Funko Disney Publishing

-inspired offerings including:

Below you’ll find a round up of the items that are available now and coming soon all themed to this dazzling story that could only come from Disney.

Mattel

Mattel is unveiling a magical new product collection inspired by Disney’s Wish, including characters, playsets, accessories and more, capturing the magic and heart from the animated musical. The Singing Asha of Rosas Doll ($24.99), performs her beautiful song “This Wish;” there’s a Cottage Home Playset ($24.99) and Core Fashion Doll Assortment ($13.99).

The Star Reveals Mini Doll Surprise ($5.99) and the The Teens Pack Set ($24.99) of Asha and her friends Dahlia, Dario, Safi, Bazeema, Simon, Hal, and Gabo.

Jakks Pacific

The magical new line from JAKKS Pacific inspired by Wish features their iconic small dolls, along with new interactive, musical toys and accessories the star of the collection being Magical Moving & Talking Disney’s Valentino ($54.99), and Disney Asha’s Adventure Dress ($19.99).

Toy Fair 2023: Disney's "Wish" Toys from Jakks Pacific (Singing Asha Doll, Interactive Valentino, Costumes)

LEGO

LEGO Group and Disney have joined forces to bring the magical kingdom of Rosas to life in brick form with three new LEGO Disney Wish sets including Asha in the City of Rosas, King Magnifico’s Castle and Asha’s Cottage.

Three New LEGO Sets Inspired by Disney's "Wish" Available This October

shopDisney

With shopDisney, now all can believe in the power of a wish! shopDisney’s all-new Wish collection inspired by the film features roleplay and accessories, Star Sleep Set for Women ($59.99), Star Light-Up Plush ($34.99), dolls, toys, ornaments to get you in the holiday spirit, and so much more.

To add even more magic, for each “Wish” item sold from the collection, Disney will donate 10% of the sale price, up to $1,000,000, to Make-A-Wish to help grant more life-changing wishes for children living with critical illnesses.

Asha, Valentino, and Star Debut at shopDisney as Part of "Wish" Collection

Just Play

The many characters of the kingdom of Rosas are coming to life in plush form, courtesy of Just Play! The Hug & Wish Star Plush glows in a soothing, random pattern to help comfort and lull little ones to sleep; while the Walk ‘N Talk Valentino walks, talks, and even "faints," like an actual fainting goat.

Just Play is also bringing the magic of Disney’s Wish to their popular Doorables products with the Disney Doorables Wish Collector Pack, ideal for collecting and trading. Fans will be able to discover an enchanting collection of 9 exclusive figures inspired by the film.

Other items in the line include the Disney Wish Mini Collectible Plush, and Disney Wish Talking Plush Assortment.

Funko

Funko will be making wishes come true with their new line of figures inspired by Wish that are available for pre-order. Start things off with Asha and Star then add Valentino the goat, King Magnifico, and more.

"Wish" Funko Pop! and Plush Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

Disney Publishing

With the release of Disney’s “Wish” also come magical new publishing titles! Starting October 10th, fans can further immerse themselves in the kingdom of Rosas with new books, including The Art of Wish ($45.00) – Available Oct. 24; Disney Wish Little Golden Book ($5.99); and The Grateful Goat ($17.99) an original story featuring Valentino the goat and an array of characters from Wish.

There’s also Welcome to Rosas (Disney Wish) ($5.99) and The Deluxe Junior Novelization ($10.99), a hardcover book with an eight-page full-color insert and poster!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!