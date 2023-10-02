Asha, Valentino, and Star Debut at shopDisney as Part of “Wish” Collection

Magical wishes are about to come true, especially if what you’ve been hoping for is a merchandise collection themed to Wish! Not to be confused with Disney Cruise Line’s 5th ship, Wish is Walt Disney Animation Studios' newest story and it’s coming to theaters this November. But before it hits the big screen, shopDisney is taking fans shopping with a dreamy collection that’s pure magic.
What’s Happening:
- Before the end of the year, Disney fans will have a new heroine to celebrate in Asha from the upcoming animated film Wish. Soon she’ll be meeting guests at EPCOT and conveying her strong belief in the power of wishes.
- As exciting as it is that there’s a new movie on the horizon, we’re most looking forward to new merchandise like toys, t-shirts, pajamas, plush, and even some adaptive Ear Headbands!
Asha Singing Doll – Wish – 11 1/2"
- The Wish Collection will be available on shopDisney starting October 2nd and prices range from $19.99-$99.99.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Collectibles
Asha and Star Sketchbook Ornament – Wish
Plush
Asha Plush Doll – Wish – 17 3/4"
Valentino Plush – Wish – 13 3/4"
Star Cuddleez Plush – Wish – 17 3/4"
Star Light-Up Plush – Wish – 14"
Dahlia Plush Doll – Wish – 17"
Apparel and Accessories
Wish Sequined Adaptive Ear Headband for Adults
Wish Fashion T-Shirt for Girls
Valentino Pullover Hoodie for Kids – Wish
Star Sleep Set for Women – Wish
Asha PJ PALS Set for Girls – Wish
LEGO
LEGO Asha in the City of Rosas – 43223 – Wish
LEGO Asha's Cottage – 43231 – Wish
LEGO King Magnifico's Castle – 43224 – Wish
