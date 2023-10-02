“Wish” Funko Pop! and Plush Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

Are you anxious to experience another magical Disney adventure? You won’t have to wait long as Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish will make its way to theaters this November. With a new movie on the horizon, Funko is celebrating with the first wave of Pop! figures (and one adorable plush) inspired by the characters of Asha, Valentino, Star and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Anyone who’s ever said “I wish” has been told to “be careful what you wish for,” because sometimes what seems like a good thing actually isn’t. But then again, wishes can be magical, wonderful and used for good.

It looks like Disney’s upcoming movie Wish is out to explore both sides as a spirited teenager, Asha—who believes in the power of wishes—will have to save her home from the power hungry King Magnifico and his need for her wish.

Wish Asha with Star Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure and Buddy #1390 – $11.99

Audiences will have tons of ways to celebrate the movie including with Funko Pop! figures! The makers of every adorable collectible in the last two decades has unveiled their Wish lineup that includes Asha and several other fascinating characters such as: Valentino King Magnifico Queen Amaya Dahlia

The Wish Funko Pop! collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and Pop! figures sell for $11.99 each. Fans can also scoop up a 7-inch Star or Valentino plush for $12.99 each.

They are expected to ship to fans in October and November 2023.

Wish Valentino Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1394 – $11.99

Wish King Magnifico Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1392 – $11.99

Wish Queen Amaya Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1393 – $11.99

Wish Dahlia Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1391 – $11.99

Wish Star 7-Inch Funko Plush – $12.99

Wish Valentino 7-Inch Funko Plush – $12.99

